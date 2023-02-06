Coworking network has openings for courses in São Paulo

the network of coworking public Teia (shared workspace), linked to the City of São Paulo, is open for registration for workshops and free workshops in the north and west regions of the capital. The deadline ends tomorrow (6). The space can also be used for holding meetings and meetings of entrepreneurs.

Next Tuesday (7th), Teia Butantã receives the workshop Find out what type of entrepreneur you are?. At the meeting, participants will learn practical exercises to identify what kind of entrepreneurs they are, their biggest difficulties and how to overcome them to improve their business. Interested parties can also count on the assistance of Ade Sampa technicians, who offer support to entrepreneurs.

In the north zone, Teia Cachoerinha hosts Stamping with Stencil, an artistic modality that will give participants the opportunity to create an exclusive print. There will be four meetings to learn and develop the technique of creating prints with stencils. The Teia unit is located at Av. Department Emílio Carlos, 3641 – Vila dos Andrades (Ruth Cardoso Youth Cultural Center), classes start on the 7th and end on the 10th of February, always at 1pm.

Service

Stamping Workshop with Stencil

Location: Teia Cachoeirinha

Address: Av. Department Emílio Carlos, 3641 – Vila dos Andrades (Ruth Cardoso Youth Cultural Center)

Dates: February 7th to 10th

Time: 1 pm

Registration until February 6th: bit.ly/teiaestampa1

Workshop Find out what type of entrepreneur you are?

Location: Teia Butantã

Address: Rua Nella Murari Rosa, 40 – Jardim Olympia (Cresan Butantã)

Day: February 7th

Hours: 10am to 1pm

Registration until February 6th: app.adesampa.com.br/programs