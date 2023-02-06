Northeast Cup: CSA beats Vitória and takes the lead in Group B

Playing at the Rei Pelé stadium, in Maceió, CSA beat Vitória by 3-1 this Sunday (5) to take the lead in Group B of the Copa do Nordeste with four points conquered in two matches.

The victory was built with goals from lateral Pará, in a penalty kick four minutes into the first half, from striker Robinho eight minutes later and from Rodriguinho at 24 minutes of the final stage. Rubro-Negro da Bahia scored the goal of honor with Léo Gamalho.

Score at Batista

Another team to triumph this Sunday in the competition was Sergipe, who thrashed Atlético de Alagoinhas to finish the round in 3rd place in Group B with three points. Gipão triumphed thanks to goals from Igor Bahia, André Penalva, Afonso and Diego Aragão.

Lion’s Triumph

In the third match for this Sunday’s competition, Sport went to Amigão, in Campina Grande, to beat Campinense by 2-0 (goals by Jorginho and Sabino) and assume the leadership of Group A with six points.