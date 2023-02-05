Cano commands Fluminense’s victory over Audax in Carioca

Commanded by Argentine top scorer Germán Cano, Fluminense resumed the path of victories in the Guanabara Cup of the Carioca Championship. Playing this Sunday (5) at the Maracanã stadium, Tricolor das Laranjeiras defeated Audax by 3-0, in a match that was broadcast on National Radio.

After winning the three points in the match of the 7th round of the competition, the team led by Fernando Diniz remains in 4th place in the standings, now with 13 points. The Angra dos Reis team fell to 8th place with six points after the setback.

After three rounds without victories (two defeats and a draw) in which they did not present good football, Fluminense knew that it was essential to win this Sunday at Maracanã to maintain the chances of qualifying for the next phase of the competition.

With a more technically qualified squad, the Laranjeiras team had no difficulty imposing itself in the first half. And the goal didn’t take long to come out, and it came from the feet of Flu’s main attacking player. At the 8th minute, Keno played for Cano, who, from the middle, hit a beautiful shot in the angle of the goal defended by Leandro.

Best in the match, the Laranjeiras team reached the second goal in the 38th minute, again thanks to the argentinian striker’s eye for goal, who took advantage of the opposing goalkeeper’s partial defense to score for the back of the net.

Already in the additions Cano left his mark again. Arias lifted the ball in the penalty area, Giovanni scored with a header and the Argentine hit it first to give the scoreboard final numbers.

With the aim of improving its position in the rankings, Fluminense has as its next appointment the derby against Vasco from 6 pm (Brasília time) on Sunday (12) at Maracanã.

black and white rout

Sunday was also a day of celebration for the Botafogo fans, who thrashed Boavista 4-0 at the Mané Garrincha stadium, in Brasília. With goals from Patrick de Paula, Victor Sá and Tiquinho Soares (two) Alvinegro won to take second place with 13 points (one less than leader Flamengo).