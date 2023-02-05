Judo: Ellen Froner secures bronze for Brazil at Grand Slam in Paris

Brazil was once again on the podium at the Grand Slam in Paris, this time with Ellen Froner in the up to 70 kg category this Sunday (4). This competition brings together the best judokas in the world in search of the first thousand points in the world ranking.

IT’S BROOOOOOOOOOOONZE 🥉🥋 Ellen Froner(-70kg) wins against Elisavet Teltsidou 🇬🇷 and wins 🥉 at the Paris Grand Slam 🇫🇷 Excellent campaign! Congratulations @ellenfroner 👏 pic.twitter.com/pyzKxsFVEi — Team Brazil (@timebrasil) February 5, 2023

The first Brazilian medal was won by Daniel Cargnin last Saturday (4), a silver in the under-73 kg category.

This medal had a special meaning for Ellen, who spent nine months recovering from knee surgery and missed the season, only returning to compete in December 2022: “I am returning from a very serious ACL surgery [ligamento colateral anterior], and I stayed nine months away. I came back in the most difficult competition in Brazil, which is the Olympic trials, and I had the opportunity to be here. So, I believe that, today, it was the result of nine months of believing”.

The Brazilian’s campaign began with a victory over the Australian Aoife Coughlan, then, in the quarterfinals, the victim was the Dutch Kim Polling. But, in the semifinal, Ellen was overcome, in the golden score, by the French Marie-Ève ​​Gahié. Thus, she had to dispute the bronze with the Greek Elisavet Teltsidou, a fight that she won in the punishments.