Doctor shows importance of mammography to prevent breast cancer

Breast cancer is the most frequent neoplasm among women in Brazil, in addition to being the main cause of death from cancer in all regions, except in the North Region, where cervical cancer occupies the lead. An estimate by the National Cancer Institute (Inca) points to the emergence of 74,000 new cases of breast cancer per year in the country, in the three-year period 2023/2025.

According to Inca, the breast cancer mortality rate, adjusted for the world population, reached 11.84 deaths per 100,000 women in 2020, with the highest rates recorded in the Southeast and South, around 12.64 and 12.79 deaths per 100,000 women, respectively.

This Sunday (5th), when National Mammography Day is celebrated, the executive director of the Cancer Foundation, Luiz Augusto Maltoni, told Brazil Agency that the purpose of the date is to draw attention to the importance of breast examination. According to Maltoni, the first main function of mammography refers to women who have some type of sign or symptom, such as the presence of nodules or pain in the breasts.

“For these women, (the exam) is already one of the best methods of diagnosing breast cancer. A well-performed, high-quality mammogram is able to clearly define nodules and the presence of alterations. Mammography is an excellent exam for studying the breasts of those women who have symptoms and for whom it has been indicated by their doctors”.

Another aspect considered by Maltoni, “perhaps the most important in mammography” is what he talks about early detection, tracking. “These are the tests carried out on women who feel absolutely nothing, are asymptomatic, have not noticed any changes in their breasts and are leading their lives normally”. For these women without symptoms, the Ministry of Health recommends that screening mammography, or early, be done every two years, in the age group between 50 and 69 years old.

The executive director of the Cancer Foundation pointed out that in women with a family history of breast cancer, especially in the direct line of kinship, mammography should be carried out before the age of 35.

“The importance of mammography is this: both in the diagnosis of lesions that are already showing symptoms and signs, and, above all, to be able to early identify any changes in women who do not feel anything”. He also recalled that it is essential to complement mammography with clinical examination of the breasts by a trained public health professional. The exam is available in the Unified Health System (SUS) and in complementary health.

Signs and symptoms

Gynecologist and obstetrician Carla Maria Franco Dias recalled that the main signs and symptoms of breast cancer are a lump (nodule), usually hardened, fixed and painless; reddened or orange-peel-like breast skin; changes in the nipple or nipple; and spontaneous discharge of liquid from one of the nipples. Small nodules may also appear on the neck or underarm area.

Associate physician of the Brazilian Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics Associations (Febrasgo) and professor at the Institute of Medical Education (Idomed), Carla pointed out that early detection and adequate treatment of breast cancer allow a high chance of cure and survival in relation to the disease. .

The doctor said that, in the case of alterations in the mammogram, additional tests such as ultrasound and magnetic resonance imaging of the breasts may be necessary.

“In the case of suspected cancer, it is important to have specialized care by a mastologist, in order to perform a biopsy of the breast lesion to confirm the disease, usually done through puncture with a large needle – core biopsy or mammotomy – or by incisional or excisional surgical removal.”

Although the recommendation of the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO) is to perform screening mammography (when there are no signs or symptoms) in women aged between 50 and 69 years, Febrasgo recommends starting mammography from the 40 years. The Cancer Foundation considers, however, that there is no scientific basis for changing from 50 to 40 years.

Educational actions

The Sesc Saúde Mulher project has been operating for more than a decade, carrying out educational actions focused on carrying out screening tests for breast cancer. The action is carried out through its network of 25 mobile units that are present in all regions of Brazil. In the last ten years, around 245,000 tests were carried out by Sesc in women aged between 50 and 69 years, the age group in which there is a greater propensity for breast cancer.

The institution is a pioneer in the use of mobile units in Brazil, which take mammography equipment to many locations that do not have access to the device. Last year, 38,460 mammograms were performed by the project. For 2023, the goal is to exceed this number.

The director of Social Programs at the Sesc National Department, Janaina Cunha, told the Brazil Agency that the project is very important for Sesc, because “it brings a great opportunity for a significant number of women to have access to the test, which is positioned among the country’s health priorities, but which has a much greater demand than the capacity to attend , not counting municipalities and populations in more remote regions”. Janaina said that, in this disease, diagnosis is essential for treatment. “It makes the response to treatment more effective.”

As he explained, one of the benefits of mobile units with mammography devices is having a very large capillarity, achieving an ever-increasing reach and meeting demand. Both the municipalities can request assistance with the project, and the demand can also be identified through the Social Service of Commerce (Sesc) regional offices.

barriers

The Director of Social Programs at Sesc emphasized, on this National Mammography Day, the importance of women prioritizing self-care and losing fear of the diagnosis. “Afraid of the result (of the mammogram), many women do not take the test. We need to face the diagnosis to have adequate treatment conditions, in case this diagnosis is unfavorable.”

Janaína also called attention to the fact that, when they find a Sesc Saúde Mulher mobile unit, women understand that they will receive humanized treatment, will be welcomed and will have a very high level of emotional comfort. “This is Sesc’s mission: to welcome and provide the best service, from a social and human point of view”.

The main barriers that prevent women from having mammograms are the lack of adequate guidance or access to information about the disease, diagnosis and treatment; difficulty in scheduling appointments and tests in your locality, due to displacement problems; lack of support from family and community. Many women, especially the most humble ones, are ashamed to undergo this type of examination and others do not feel comfortable performing them with male professionals, for example. The director said that preventive exams aim to obtain an early diagnosis and, therefore, with a high chance of cure if a problem is found.

Performance

Sesc’s work is done in partnership with municipal, state and federal health authorities, with the purpose of complementing. Janaina Cunha clarified that after carrying out the examination with specialized equipment and teams, the mobile unit forwards the report to the public health service.

“And there, the diagnosis is consolidated and the patient is contacted. Sesc’s role is to provide access to the exam and the appropriate structure and reception for this to happen. From then on, we return to the public sector the responsibility for assisting that woman, because then it goes beyond Sesc’s competence. This partnership has been very effective”.

Sesc Saúde Mulher operates in different locations and assists in training community agents who are responsible for finding women who meet the requirements for carrying out the tests. Each woman assisted can become a multiplier in her community. In this way, a culture of prevention is created.

Another important piece of information from Sesc Saúde Mulher is that the project teams are mostly made up of female professionals, in order to promote the reception of other women.