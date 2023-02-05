Rio: junior samba schools hold technical rehearsal this Sunday

The Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro presents today (5th), from 7 pm, with free entry for the public, the technical rehearsal of the 16 junior samba schools in Rio de Janeiro. The presentation will take place before the technical tests of the schools of the Special Academic Group of Salgueiro and Portela.

In an interview with Brazil Agency, the director of Grêmio Recreativo Associação das Escolas de Samba Mirins do Rio de Janeiro (AESM-RJ), Celsinho Andrade, said that each association will take up to 50 children. “Each ward is a school”. Together, the 16 junior schools will have 40 minutes to parade. The rehearsal has the support of the city of Rio de Janeiro, RioTur, the State Secretariat for Economic Development and the Independent League of Samba Schools of Rio de Janeiro (Liesa).



The director informed that the songs that will be sung are classic sambas “from the mother schools, traditional sambas, which talk a lot about children and youth”. An example is The circus, from Portola. The musical part was selected by AESM-RJ. The technical rehearsal will feature the participation of Mestre Chuvisco’s Percussion School and drums composed of percussionists from Estácio de Sá’s New Generation.

Serious thing

AESM-RJ’s Carnival director, Alexandre Moraes, pointed out that this will be a unique opportunity to show children that the children’s parade is a serious thing, despite being a friendly presentation. “They will learn how to present the segments, the spaces to evolve and show carnival lovers what they can and are able to show since they were little when it comes to parading on the Samba Catwalk”.

The president of AESM-RJ, Edson Marinho, called on all those who love Carnival to be moved by the children. “They overcome themselves by showing samba on foot, joy and spontaneity”.

The official parade of the junior samba schools, ending the great popular festival, will take place on Carnival Tuesday (21st), at Marquês de Sapucaí, with a scheduled start between 4pm and 5pm. “It doesn’t go past 5 pm, because it has to end at midnight”, highlighted Celsinho Andrade. He also stated that all presentations by junior schools are free, in the stands of the Sambódromo.