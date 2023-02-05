Fluminense catches Audax trying to resume the path of victories in Carioca

Fluminense faces Audax, starting at 6 pm (Brasília time) this Sunday (5) at the Maracanã stadium, trying to resume the path of victories in the Guanabara Cup of the Carioca Championship. The match will be broadcast from National Radiol.

After three rounds without winning (one draw and two defeats) Tricolor das Laranjeiras occupies the 4th position of the classification with 10 points. In this context, a victory, preferably with good football, is fundamental to remove the mistrust of your fans.

In a statement to FluTV, defender Nino expressed confidence that Flu can make a good presentation with the support of its fans: “A game of extreme importance for us. We want to win again. We are very happy to return to Maracanã, with our fans, and we hope to have a great game”.

Saturday workout ✅ Finished preparation for tomorrow’s game at Maracanã! 📸: Marcelo Gonçalves/FFC pic.twitter.com/DTy7UOfjTX — Fluminense FC (@FluminenseFC) February 4, 2023

In such a troubled moment, the tendency is for coach Fernando Diniz to send the best he has to the field. But one important absence is certain, that of midfielder André, who is suspended after being expelled in the 1-0 defeat to Volta Redonda last Thursday (2). Thus, who should win an opportunity is the experienced midfielder Felipe Melo. Thus, a likely Fluminense lineup for the match is: Fábio; Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Calegari; Felipe Melo, Martinelli, Ganso and Arias; Keno and Cano.

However, on the other side of the lawn will be an Audax that has taken points from the teams with the highest investment in the Carioca Championship. The team led by coach Júnior Lopes, who occupies the 7th position with six points, drew 1-1 with Vasco and defeated Botafogo by 1-0. However, against Flamengo, they suffered a defeat by the minimum score.

National Radio broadcast

A National Radio transmits Fluminense and Audax, live, with narration by André Marques, comments by Waldir Luiz, reporting by Mauricio Costa and on duty by Bruno Mendes. You follow the National Ball Show here: