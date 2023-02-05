Minister says it is necessary to guarantee the Yanomami’s own food

The Minister of Indigenous Peoples, Sonia Guajajara, landed this Saturday (4th), in Boa Vista, to closely monitor the inter-ministerial actions that are trying to contain the humanitarian crisis involving the Yanomami people. Affected by the presence of illegal mining on their lands, the indigenous people have suffered from cases of malnutrition and diseases such as malaria and pneumonia, a historic situation, but which has worsened in the last four years.

After visiting the Casa de Saúde Indígena (Casai) and the Field Hospital of the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), the minister met with members of the Federal Government’s Emergency Operations Center (COE) to update on ongoing actions. Representatives of indigenous entities and international organizations, such as the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and Doctors Without Borders, were also present.

Guajajara then held a press conference at the headquarters of the Yanomami Special Indigenous Health District (DSEI-Y). Questioned about the distribution of food and basic food baskets, she said that one of the government’s priorities is to adapt the diet of indigenous people to their traditional customs.

“At that moment, the service is to identify these priorities and guarantee the proper food that the Yanomami people eat. It is not these baskets with these items that commonly make up a basic basket, that will solve it. A study is being carried out for the purchase of food from producers in other indigenous lands. Or even in the Yanomami area, which produces bananas, watermelons, other foods that they eat, to be purchased and offered [aos indígenas]’ he noted.

It is the second time that the minister comes to the state to deal with the problem. Exactly two weeks ago, she accompanied a visit by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, after images of seriously malnourished indigenous people caught the attention of public opinion in recent weeks and motivated the federal government to implement emergency measures to help the Yanomami. The repercussions also generated a wave of food donations, which are being delivered in operations organized by Armed Forces personnel. So far, more than 3,200 baskets and 75 tons of food and medicine have been delivered.

own production

For the minister, however, it is necessary for the indigenous people to resume their own production, which should only occur with the urgent removal of the more than 20,000 miners who live in the indigenous land.

“We are also seeking this plan for food production, which is the food of the Yanomami people, delivering the tools, seeds, inputs they need so that they can produce their food again. That is why it is urgent to withdraw prospectors, to leave the territory free, so that they can safely move around the territory, plant their gardens and live there freely. of the invaders”, he emphasized.

This Sunday (5), the minister will personally visit the Yanomami Indigenous Land to see the situation of the indigenous people up close. She will visit the Surucucu base pole, which is located practically on the country’s border with Venezuela, which access is only possible by air. The area has been heavily affected by illegal mining.