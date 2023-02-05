Northeast Cup: Bahia and Ferroviário draw in an electrifying game

In an electrifying game in the second half, Bahia and Ferroviário ended up 2-2 this Saturday night (4th) at Fonte Nova. All goals came in the second half. With the result, Esquadrão de Aço won its first point in the Northeast Cup and is in sixth place in Group B, while Ferrão reached 4 points and occupies second place in Group A.

⌛️ Endgame in Salvador. For the 2nd round of the Northeast Cup: Bahia 2×2 Ferroviário. Next tricolor match is Wednesday, again at Fonte Nova, against Bahia de Feira, for the State. pic.twitter.com/scs15WpUj9 — Esporte Clube Bahia (@ECBahia) February 5, 2023

The first good arrival was from Bahia. In the first minute of the game, Ricardo Goulart completed the corner kick with a header. Douglas Dias made a good defense. The first goal of the home team just didn’t come out in the 24th minute due to a miracle by the goalkeeper. Biel found Kayky inside the penalty area, he kicked a cross with his right leg and the ball exploded on the crossbar. On the rebound, Everaldo dropped the bomb and forced Douglas Dias to make a great save.

Ten minutes later, Steel Squadron missed another opportunity. Counterattack led by Ricardo Goulart who passed to Kayky. The number 37 entered alone, but finished on the crossbar, wasting the last great chance of the first stage.

Ferroviário came back better in the second half. Organized, he put pressure on Bahia in the opening minutes and gave the home team’s defense a hard time. When Tricolor tried to go for it, it suffered an almanac counterattack. Éder Lima advanced through the middle, dribbled past two markers and made a beautiful pass to Deysinho on the right. The number 7 found Erick Pulga alone in the small area, who only had the trouble of pushing the ball into the back of Bahia’s nets. A great goal by Ferrão at Fonte Nova, in the ninth minute.

Behind on the scoreboard, coach Renato Paiva made two substitutions: he took out Kayky and Diego Rosa for Daniel and Lucas Mugni. The draw came soon after. Free kick on the right that Mugni, in his first participation, masterfully took with his left leg. The ball even touched the foot of goalkeeper Douglas Dias’s left post before going in. Everything is the same in Fonte Nova.

Bahia had the chance of turning around in the 20th minute. Daniel took advantage of the rebound inside the area and crossed for Everaldo, who climbed alone between the Ferroviário defenders, but headed wide. The pressure increased. Three minutes later, Daniel appeared on the right and crossed to Ricardo Goulart, who deflected and forced Douglas Dias to make a great save.

At 31 minutes, Douglas Dias appeared again to save the visiting team. In another shot from outside the area by Lucas Mugni, the goalkeeper spread it to the middle of the area. On the rebound, Daniel took the first shot, and Douglas Dias went all out to save Ferroviário once again.

At 38 minutes, I couldn’t hold back anymore. Biel invaded the Ferroviário area, cut to try to dribble over Éder Lima and fell after the collision. The referee signaled a penalty, much contested by Ferroviário. Everaldo went to the penalty spot and didn’t waste it: 2-1 to Bahia in Fonte Nova.

After the comeback, Bahia still had two clear chances to expand, one with Biel face to face with Douglas Dias and another with Ricardo Goulart already without a goalkeeper. The punishment came at 46 of the second half. Erick Pulga received pass after table and finished with style in the left corner of Marcos Felipe to leave everything the same.

In the next round, Ferroviário faces CSA, on Tuesday (14), at 7:30 pm, at Rei Pelé. Bahia receives Fortaleza, on the same day, at 21:30, in Fonte Nova.

Tie in the Afflicted

Still this Saturday, Náutico and CRB were at 2 to 2 in Aflitos. CRB maintained its invincibility and occupies, momentarily, the second position of Group A. Timbu is the leader of Group B, with four points.

Vitória do Vozão

At Presidente Vargas, Ceará recovered from the 3-0 defeat to Ferroviário and beat Sampaio Corrêa 2-0. Same score as ABC and Fortaleza. Playing at home, in Frasqueirao, the team from Rio Grande do Norte ended the invincibility of Leão in the year, which entered with a mixed team.

BORA, VOZÃOOOO! ⚫ ⚪ With goals from Jean Carlos and Guilherme Castilho, we beat Sampaio Corrêa by 2-0. 📸 Felipe Santos / Ceará SC#CSCxSCFC #CopaDoNordeste pic.twitter.com/q5xnbojZqJ — Ceará Sporting Club (@CearaSC) February 4, 2023

This Sunday, Sergipe will host Atlético-BA, at 4 pm, in Batistão. At the same time, CSA and Vitória face each other at Rei Pelé. Campinense takes on Sport at 6 pm at Amigão. The second round ends only on Wednesday (8), with Santa Cruz and Fluminense-PI, in Arruda, at 8 pm.