Gurias Coloradas thrash in the opening of the Brazilian Women’s Super Cup

Internacional thrashed Athletico-PR by 5-1, this Saturday (4) in Beira-Rio, in the match that marked the opening of the 2023 edition of the Brazilian Women’s Super Cup, a competition that inaugurates the 2023 season of Brazilian women’s football.

victory of Internacional at Beira-Rio! Guaranteed spot in the semifinals of the Women's Super Cup!

Now the colored girls await the confrontation between Corinthians and Atlético-MG, starting at 10:30 am (Brasília time) next Sunday (5), to meet their opponent in the semifinals of the competition.

Despite playing at home, Internacional saw Athletico-PR take the lead, thanks to Verónica’s goal after three minutes of play. But the reaction came a minute later, when winger Roberta Schroeder took advantage of the confusion in the area to send it to the back of the net. The turning point came at 25 minutes. Belén Aquino received it in the area and hit a beautiful shot in the angle.

The coloradas extended the advantage at 37. The ball was lifted in the area in a corner kick and Bruna Benites went up a lot to score with a header. The last two goals came in the final stage, with Belén Aquino at two and with Djeni, in penalty kick, at 11.

upset victory

In the other match of the day, Real Brasília did not have such an easy time winning and advancing. Avai even opened the scoring with Rafinha, but the Lionas do Planalto turned around thanks to goals from Carol Gomes and Karla Alves.