Suárez scores twice and Grêmio wins to maintain leadership in Gaúcho

Uruguayan striker Luís Suárez showed that his eye for goal is up to date to score twice and help Grêmio defeat Aimoré by 3-0, this Saturday (4) in Porto Alegre. With this result, Tricolor maintains the top of the Gaucho Championship classification (now with 15 points) with 100% success rate.

Game over: #Guild 3×0 Aimoré

AND THE 100% CONTINUES!! With a goal by Bruno Uvini and two by Suárez, we beat Aimoré’s team here at the Arena, on this beautiful Saturday afternoon.

IT’S TOO GOOD TO BE A GREMIST! ⚽️🇪🇪 pic.twitter.com/hPMk0FRJh1 — Grêmio FBPA (@Gremio) February 4, 2023

Despite the Uruguayan striker being the highlight of the game, the first important moment of the match was played by defender Bruno Uvini, who scored with a header, six minutes into the first half, taking advantage of Cristaldo’s shot rebound that exploded on the crossbar.

Suárez, on the other hand, began to show his efficiency in the 16th minute of the final stage. Cristaldo lifted the ball in the area with a free kick and the scorer headed it into the back of the goal defended by William. Grêmio’s number 9 scored again in the 40th minute. After kicking towards Aimoré’s goal, defender Guilherme Lacerda curled up trying to move the ball away and the scorer hit the goalkeeper with style.

😙✌️ 📸 Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA pic.twitter.com/WlWlv75Z4E — Grêmio FBPA (@Gremio) February 4, 2023

Now Grêmio is back on the field for the competition next Thursday (9), when it visits Juventude at Alfredo Jaconi.