Palmeiras easily defeats Santos at Morumbi

Palmeiras ran over Santos this Saturday night (4) at Morumbi. Abel Ferreira’s team was not aware of the opponent and imposed itself from the beginning of the match to leave with the three points and a score of 3 to 1.

Eight strokes and 𝐆𝐀𝐌𝐄 𝐎𝐕𝐄𝐑 🤪 We pocketed the EIGHTH consecutive victory over Santos and there’s no way: the Classic of Saudade is ALVIVERDE! 🐷 🏆 Palmeiras 3×1 Santos

⚽️ Murilo, Rony and Giovani#AvantiPalestra #PALxSAN#VictoryNumbered 🎱🟢 pic.twitter.com/ixhsnPRLyf — SE Palmeiras (@Palmeiras) February 4, 2023

With the result, Verdão reached 14 points and leads Group B of the Paulista Championship. Santos, on the other hand, parked at 6 points and is the bottom of Group A.

The game

From the opening whistle, Palmeiras took the reins of the match. The first good chance came in the 7th minute, with a strong shot from outside the area by Raphael Veiga, forcing João Paulo to make a good save. But the Santos goalkeeper didn’t stay on the pitch for long. He ended up feeling a twinge in his left thigh and was replaced in the 17th minute by Vladimir.

At 21 minutes, Verdão opened the scoring. Corner taken by Veiga, Zé Rafael went up to deflect the first post, but did not reach it. Zanocelo tried to ward off the danger, but the ball hit Gustavo Gómez and it was up to Murilo, in the small area, to touch the back of the nets for Peixe and make the first for Morumbi.

Palmeiras had a good chance to expand in the 32nd minute. Gabriel Menino took a beautiful pass to Endrick, who headed it out. At 38 minutes, Rony advanced on the right and crossed in the area. Santos’ defense hit head and the ball was left for Dudu, free, to miss an unbelievable goal and finish out. Three minutes later it was Piquerez’s turn to risk from outside the area and Vladimir put it to a corner.

Verdão didn’t rest until he did the second. At 50 minutes, Gabriel Menino made a great move in the middle and launched Endrick. The number 16 passed as he wanted by Eduardo Bauermann and crossed for Raphael Veiga. João Lucas anticipated the cut and placed it for a corner. In the penalty kick, Zanocelo almost scored an own goal, but Vladimir saved it. Endrick tried to take advantage of the rest, but stopped again at the Santos goalkeeper. On the third attempt Rony dropped the bomb and scored the second for Palmeiras at Morumbi.

The second stage began as the first ended. Just after two minutes, Endrick had the chance to expand. He received a launch from Veiga and tried to dribble past Vladimir, but the goalkeeper did very well and closed the door on the young striker.

Despite pressing at the beginning, Palmeiras ended up slowing down. Abel Ferreira’s team gave Santos the field, but Peixe did not match. When he had space, Verdão was scary. In the 22nd minute, after a good touchdown on the right by Gabriel Menino, the ball fell to Rony, who shot dangerously across, but nobody appeared in the area to finish.

Abel Ferreira decided to make two changes to increase the frequency again. He took out Gabriel Menino and Endrick for the entries of Jailson and Giovani. And it worked. At 25 minutes, Rony received a launch inside the area, dominated with his back to the defense and passed to Giovani to make his first touch on the ball, and straight to Santos’ nets: 3 to 0.

With victory assured, Palmeiras just waited for the end of the match, while Santos stumbled over their technical and emotional difficulties. Even so, Peixe still managed to reduce the score in the 49th minute. A free-kick from the left that Eduardo Bauermann completed with a header to score the honorable goal.

In the next round, Santos receives São Bento, Wednesday (8), at 21:35, in Canindé. Palmeiras, on the other hand, faces Inter de Limeira, Thursday (9), at 19:30, at Allianz Parque.