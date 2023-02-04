Judo: Daniel Cargnin wins silver at Paris Grand Slam

Brazilian Daniel Cargnin won a silver medal in the under-73 kg category, this Saturday (4), at the Grand Slam in Paris, a competition that brings together the best judokas in the world in search of the first thousand points in the world ranking.

After two editions without medals 🇧🇷 (2021 and 2022), Daniel Cargnin replaces Brazilian judo on the podium of the traditional Grand Slam in Paris with the 🥈 won this Saturday. 537 days to go @Paris2024 🇫🇷 This is the tweet. 🚀🌪️🇧🇷🥋 LET’S GO! 📷: @europeanjudo pic.twitter.com/fCpdTqDviG — CBJ (@JudoCBJ) February 4, 2023

The judoka, who has an Olympic bronze medal under his belt (but in the under-66 kg category), had an almost perfect day, after debuting with victory over Cypriot Kyprianos Andreou, defeating Turkish Umalt Demirel in the round of 16, beating Urunbayar Odgerel, from Mongolia, in quarterfinals, and overcame Canadian Arthur Margelidon in the semifinals. Cargnin’s only setback was precisely in the final, where he lost an ippon to Georgian Lasha Shavdatuashvili, number 1 in the world ranking.

The competition will continue next Sunday (5). In the hierarchy of stages on the circuit, the Grand Slams are second only to the Worlds and the Masters in terms of relevance.