PGR denounces 152 more people for coup acts; total comes to 653

The Attorney General’s Office (PGR) denounced, between January 31 and February 2, another 152 people for involvement in terrorist acts that resulted in the invasion and depredation of the headquarters of the Three Powers, in Brasília, on January 8. According to the PGR, so far, 653 suspects of participation in coup acts have been denounced, in total.

The denunciations – signed by the Deputy Attorney General of the Republic Carlos Frederico Santos – narrate the sequence of events until the formation of the camp at the Army Headquarters (QG), in the federal capital.

According to the pieces, the place had “a clear structure to guarantee continuity, stability and permanence” of the demonstrators who defended the seizure of power.

In addition to the conviction for the crimes mentioned, the deputy attorney general asks that those involved also be sentenced to pay a minimum compensation, as provided for in the Code of Criminal Procedure, “at least due to the collective moral damages evidenced by the commission of the crimes imputed”.

denounced

The accused were detained in the camp in front of the Army HQ, in Brasília, and are being held in units of the Federal District prison system, after the decree of preventive arrests and the respective custody hearings. They are accused of criminal association and of inciting animosity between the Armed Forces against the Constitutional Powers, both provided for in the Penal Code.

In the pieces, there is also a request for the convictions to consider the so-called material competition, that is, that the crimes be considered autonomously and the penalties added together.

Celerity

Due to the expected volume of actions and with the aim of speeding up the progress of the processes that may arise from the complaints filed against those involved in the coup acts, the deputy attorney general, who also coordinates the Strategic Group to Combat Anti-Democratic Acts, requested the opening of a national consultation so that public prosecutors stationed throughout Brazil can contribute to the work. Those interested will act in support of the Group in the procedural instruction of cases.