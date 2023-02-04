CCBB do Rio has a carnival parade this Saturday for the kids

This Saturday (4th), scheduled to start at 1pm, there will be a carnival parade for kids at the Banco do Brazil Cultural Center in Rio de Janeiro (CCBB RJ). The game will be repeated on the 11th, at the same time. It’s a free action, aimed at the whole family. “All you have to do is come and participate. You can come in costume, you can bring confetti, serpentine. We will also have to distribute ”, she told the Brazil Agency the coordinator of CCBB Educativo do Rio, Alexandre Diniz. “The idea is to have a big carnival celebration for families and the general public of the CCBB”, he said.

According to the coordinator, the parade at the cultural center is different from other celebrations, because it brings information about the origin of the carnival and its history. “In addition to playing, the family will be able to understand a little bit about this movement and period of the year, curiosities, stories. There will be a lot of lundu dancing, maxixe, carnival marches. And the visitor gets to know a little bit about each rhythm.”



Flagship of the parade is the marchinha o open wingsby Chiquinha Gonzaga

Educators will be in uniform, but with carnival props. The procession conductor will also be in costume, joining the theme. The party will last one hour, divided between the second floor and the ground floor of the cultural center. In all, ten carnival marches will be played by hired musicians, who are former educators. The flagship is Ô open wings, composed by Chiquinha Gonzaga for the opening of the 1900 carnival in Rio and which, since then, has become a hit at all time carnival balls. “It will be a very nice party”, evaluated the coordinator.

Vacation

For the February holidays, the team offers Ateliê Aberto activities for the whole family. The Arts Laboratory, for example, takes place on the ground floor of the CCBB and offers a different painting studio. In place of ink, colored light, and in place of brushes and canvas, objects, paper and fabrics. The Arts Laboratory is a space for aesthetic experimentation, where visitors of all ages put their “hands on” to develop practical visual arts activities.

The activities will take place on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, at 12h and 16h, lasting one hour. Still in February, the workshops will be held on weekdays, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 11:00, 12:00, 14:00, 15:00, 16:00 and 18:00.

The team of storytellers chose a special repertoire for the children, which is the Story Time, inside the Ateliê Aberto. The stories take the public to distant places, to discover other cultures and worldviews, sometimes accompanied by musical instruments and puppets. The Story Time takes place on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, at 1:00 pm and 3:00 pm, in the CCBB Educativo room, on the 1st floor.

On Sundays, the time slot at 3 pm has interpretation in Libras. In the month of February, the Hora do Conto will be on weekdays, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 1:00 pm and 5:00 pm, on the ground floor of the CCBB.

There is also an experience for children from 2 to 3 years old, entitled Pequeníssimas Mãos, and for the age group from 3 to 6 years old, Small Hands. The experimentation activities are carried out, respectively, on Sundays, at 11 am, and on Saturdays and holidays, at the same time. There are also mediated visits to the exhibitions on display at the CCBB, lasting one hour. Tickets can be picked up free of charge at site CCBB or directly at the box office.

Another attraction is the Living Book, highlighting that shared reading is one of the first steps in training readers. Educators read books aloud in tune with the contents of the exhibitions on display, being an activity aimed at children and their families. The Living Book takes place on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, at 10am and 2pm, at the CCBB Library, on the 5th floor.

Eva Klabin

Due to the success recorded in January, Casa Museu Eva Klabin decided to maintain the free program in February, with educational activities for children and their families, and guided visits to the collection, one of the most important art collections in the country.

Installed in Lagoa, a neighborhood in the south zone of Rio de Janeiro, Casa Museu Eva Klabin brings together a permanent collection of around two thousand pieces, covering 50 centuries of art history, from Ancient Egypt to Impressionism. In February, the space maintains free educational activities for children and guided visits.

The holiday schedule for children and young people and their families offers activities that are increasingly popular with the public. Detectives at the Museum, for example, will bring new adventures for the kids on the 4th, 12th and 25th of this month, while Art with soap bubbles will take place on Sunday (5th) and Little Restorers, on the 26th. at the museum box office ten minutes before each activity.

On the 11th, there will be no educational activity. During the month of February, the house also offers free mediated visits to its collection, from Wednesday to Friday at 11 am, 2 pm, 3 pm, 4 pm and 5 pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays at 2 pm, 4 pm and 5 pm .