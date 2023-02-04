Margareth Menezes: Culture will have representations in all states

The Ministry of Culture will have representations in all states and there will also be the resumption of the Pontos de Cultura, created to spread cultural actions and demonstrations across the country, but which were discontinued in the last governments. The announcement was made by the Minister of Culture, Margareth Menezes, this Friday (3), during a visit to the 13th Biennial of the National Union of Students (UNE), which this year takes place in Rio de Janeiro in the historic building of Fundição Progresso, in Arcos. from Lapa.

In a quick conversation with journalists, after meeting with cultural leaders and before participating in a student support act, the minister listed the priorities of the portfolio, which she took over a little over a month ago.

“The first priority was setting up the ministry. We are still finalizing it, but we already have policies linked to the resumption of the Culture Points. We will make representations of the Ministry of Culture in all states. We are going to renew the Rouanet Law”, anticipated Margareth.

The minister received, from the hands of the students, a document with demands for the area of ​​culture. Among other things, they ask for the decentralization of the ministry’s investments, currently very concentrated in the South-Southeast axis, to other regions of the country. The document was read by the president of UNE, Bruna Brelaz.

“We are very hopeful of reorganizing the culture points, which some time ago managed to enter universities and the peripheries, to communicate with communities that produce culture. Our biggest demand is that we manage to geographically interconnect cultural investment in our country. The Southeast cannot be the only central axis of crop production”, said Bruna.

The president of the National Arts Foundation (Funarte), Maria Marighella, was also at the biennial and highlighted the organization’s priorities after four years of dismantling in the cultural area.

“The first thing is the expectation that we have in building a national arts policy. This means that the arts need to reach the entire national territory, everywhere in Brazil. The nationalization of these policies is fundamental. We have to have art and culture as a right. It’s a total reconstruction,” said Marighella.