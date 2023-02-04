Davis: Brazil opens lead over China in World Group Playoffs

Brazil, Brazil

Brazil got off to a good start in the duel with China for the Davis Cup World Group I Playoffs with two victories, this Friday (3) at the Guga Kuerten Stadium, in Costão do Santinho, in Florianópolis.

In the opening match, Matheus Pucinelli beat Rigele Te by 2 sets to 0 (6/1 and 6/2). “I managed to impose my pace well and having people calling my name only increased my desire to bring that first point. With the advantage from the beginning of the game, I started to play a mental game with the opponent and everything worked well on the court”, declared the player from São Paulo.

In the second match of the day, Thiago Monteiro overcame Jie Cui by 2 sets to 0 (6/3 and 6/4).

Now, the teams will face off again next Saturday (4th), when Felipe Meligeni and Rafael Matos face Rigele Te and Ze Zhang starting at 10:30 am (Brasília time). If necessary, two more singles matches will be played: Thiago Monteiro against Rigele Te, and Matheus Pucinelli against Jie Cui.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

