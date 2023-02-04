Government sends 40 volunteers from the National Force of SUS to Roraima

As of this Friday (3rd), 40 volunteers from the National Force of the SUS will arrive in Boa Vista (RR) to reinforce actions to face the public health emergency situation that affects the Yanomami population.

Among the professionals are nutritionists, pharmacists, social workers, doctors and nurses. They will form nine multidisciplinary teams focused on the care provided at the Casa de Saúde Indígena (Casai) and will also visit three health care centers in the indigenous territories of Auaris, Surucucu and Missão Catrimani.

The new volunteers will integrate teams to work in the active search for patients. For this, professionals will undergo specific training for cases of malnutrition and malaria.

Brazil has 34 Special Indigenous Sanitary Districts (Dseis) to serve these populations. Indigenous health centers operate within them, usually composed of indigenous health agents and basic indigenous health units. According to the Ministry of Health, at the Dsei Yanomami, in Roraima, there should be 31 poles, covering a population of 30,000 indigenous people. However, with the advance of the illegal occupation of miners, four poles were closed and the others had their structures and functioning compromised in recent years.