Brazil maintains leadership of the hexagonal final of the U-20 South American Championship

Brazil defeated Venezuela by 3-0, this Friday night (3) at the Monumental de Techo Stadium, in Bogotá (Colombia), to maintain the lead in the hexagonal final of the South American under-20 football tournament.

End of the game! 🤩🇧🇷 With goals from Vitor Roque, Pedrinho and Andrey Santos, the Brazilian team beat Venezuela 3-0. Undefeated in the competition, Canarinho is leader of the hexagonal final of the U-20 South American Championship. We follow together! On Monday (06), at 7:30 pm, there are 🇧🇷 x 🇵🇾 pic.twitter.com/XmI5Dm4xXI — CBF Football (@CBF_Futebol) February 4, 2023

After this triumph, the team led by coach Ramon Menezes reached six points, the same score as Uruguay, which is in second place in the ranking for having a smaller goal difference than the Brazilian team (5 to 2).

Despite the elastic score at the end, Brazil did not find facilities in the match, especially in the first half, when Venezuela had clear opportunities to score. However, just three minutes into the final stage, Marlon Gomes played deep for Vitor Roque, who advanced at speed to hit with a cavadinha and overcome goalkeeper Benitez. This was the striker’s sixth goal in the competition, guaranteeing isolated artillery so far.

The Brazilian attack only showed efficiency again in the 39th minute. André received it on the right end and advanced freely to the bottom line, from where he crossed back for Pedrinho to finish. Five minutes later, midfielder Andrey took advantage of the live ball in the area to give final numbers to the scoreboard.

Yes, he scored again. 📷: Rafael Ribeiro / CBF pic.twitter.com/tQMbwW6EnS — CBF Football (@CBF_Futebol) February 4, 2023

After the match, midfielder Marlon Gomes celebrated the team’s victory. “Happy for the victory and for the match that Brazil played. We knew it would be very difficult, but we came prepared. We left with the three points. Now it’s time to rest and think about the next match”, he declared in an interview with CBF.

Now, the Brazilian team is back on the pitch for the competition starting at 7:30 pm (Brasília time) next Monday (6th), against Paraguay at the El Campín stadium, in Bogotá. A victory is of vital importance for Brazil to guarantee one of the top four positions in the competition, which guarantee a place in the U-20 World Cup, which will be played in Indonesia between May 20 and June 11, 2023.