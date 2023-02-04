Campos records the first death from dengue in the state of Rio in 2023

The municipality of Campos dos Goytacazes, in the north of Rio de Janeiro, recorded the first death from dengue in the state in 2023, the Rio de Janeiro State Health Secretariat reported this Friday (3). This is an 84-year-old patient who was admitted to the Hospital dos Plantadores on January 18 with characteristic symptoms of the disease, dying three days after admission. Confirmation of the cause was made by laboratory examination processed by the Noel Nutels Central Public Health Laboratory (LACEN-RJ) and the joint investigation carried out by the technical teams.

After a virtual meeting with the Secretary of Health of Campos Paulo Hirano on January 25, a technical team from the Undersecretariat for Surveillance and Primary Health Care of the Secretary of State for Health of Rio de Janeiro was in the municipality the following day. Containment measures established in the contingency plans were defined, due to the increase in dengue cases in the city in the first weeks of January compared to the same period in 2022.

The secretariat released items that make up the hydration center of the Reference Center for Dengue and Post-Covid Jayme Tinoco Netto, such as armchairs, saline solution and some medications, to reinforce care at the reference center for dengue in the municipality.

Control actions of aedes aegyptimosquito that transmits dengue, zika and chikungunya, and population mobilization were intensified by the team of endemic disease control agents in the neighborhoods with the highest number of cases and where the death occurred, aiming at eliminating mosquito breeding sites, such as, for example, , weekly joint efforts and aerospace blockade with four smoke cars.

The state secretariat and the Campos Health Secretariat informed that they continue to monitor the situation and act preventively to prevent an epidemic in the city and call on the population to collaborate to fight the mosquito. Aedes aegypti.