Instability affects BC systems that process PIX

This Friday night (3) has been complicated for anyone who needs to transfer money. An instability in the Central Bank (BC) systems that process transfers via PIX interrupted the service for just over an hour.

The problem, informed the BC, lasted one hour and 13 minutes and was resolved shortly before 10 pm. However, account holders will continue to have difficulties in the next few hours due to the dammed flow of operations.

“The systems of the Central Bank of Brazil responsible for processing the PIX showed instability between 8:32 pm and 9:45 pm. From 9:45 pm, the systems returned to normal operation. Possible slowdowns may still occur due to the accumulation of transactions during the period of instability”, he informed the BC to the press.

According to the Downdetector website, which monitors service complaints, for most of the day, the Central Bank (BC), which administers the PIX, has not faced any problems. At 8:38 pm, the number of complaints jumped from 0 to 11 in that minute. The number of simultaneous complaints jumped to 56 at 8:48 pm and to 194 at 9:46 pm.

On the websites of banks monitored by Downdector, the pattern of complaints is similar, with complaints shooting up from 8:40 pm. The page tracks complaints from the following financial institutions: Banco do Brazil, Caixa Econômica Federal, Itaú, Bradesco, Santander, Inter and digital banks such as Nubank, Next and C6 Bank, among others.

At most banks, the volume of complaints started to drop around 9:15 pm, but remains well above average. On the Central Bank page, the peak occurred at 9:31 pm, when 246 simultaneous complaints were registered.