Rainfall exceeds expectations in several cities in São Paulo

The volume of rainfall in January exceeded expectations in much of the state of São Paulo, according to a Civil Defense survey released today (3). In Apiaí, the accumulated for the month reached 340.6 millimeters (mm), more than twice the historical average of 152.9 mm.

In Osasco, in Greater São Paulo, there were 376 mm of rain throughout the month of January, while the expected was 256.8 mm. In Juquitiba, also in the metropolitan region of the capital, the volume was 351.6 mm, above the average of 294.4 mm.

In Marília, there were 345.6 mm of rain throughout the month, exceeding the average of 243.7 mm.

Presidente Prudente registered 301.6 mm in the accumulated in the month of January, and the expected was 232.5 mm.

Due to the storms, the Civil Defense responded to 106 incidents in 83 municipalities. Since the beginning of December, 24 people have died in the state – 16 in floods or flash floods, three in landslides and two struck by lightning.