Flamengo performs first activity in Morocco

Flamengo is already in Morocco for the FIFA Club World Cup. Despite the long trip, the red-black delegation already carried out its first activity this Friday (3). After settling in at the hotel, the athletes did regenerative work at the gym.

The next activity for the team led by Portuguese coach Vitor Pereira will take place next Saturday (4th) at the Prince Moulay El Hassan Stadium. Also on Saturday, but starting at 11:30 am (Brasília time), Flamengo will meet its opponent in the semifinal of the competition, which will come out of the confrontation between Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) and Wydad Casablanca (Morocco).

The debut of Rubro-Negro in the Club World Cup will start at 4 pm next Tuesday (7) at the Ibn Batouta Stadium, in Tangier (Morocco). A day later, Real Madrid (Spain) takes on the winner of Seattle Sounders (United States) and Al Ahly (Egypt).