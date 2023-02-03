BNDES approves new chairman of the bank’s Board of Directors

The National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) at a meeting held this Friday (3) approved the name of economist Rafael Lucchesi as the new chairman of the Board of Directors (CA). Graduated from the Federal University of Bahia (UFBA), Lucchesi occupied the Board of Education and Technology of the National Confederation of Industry (CNI), the General Board of the National Service of Industrial Learning (Senai) and the national superintendence of the Industrial Social Service ( Sesi) since 2011.

With vast experience in industry, technology and innovation, Lucchesi was also Secretary of Science, Technology and Innovation for the government of the State of Bahia, when he chaired the National Council of State Secretaries for Science, Technology and Innovation Affairs. During that period, he was a member of the National Science and Technology Council.

With the entry of Lucchesi, the president of BNDES, Aloizio Mercadante, announced the name of the federal attorney of the General Advocacy of the Union (AGU) Walter Baère, who had been in the presidency of the Board of Directors of BNDES since 2022 as the new director of the bank. Baère was deputy executive secretary of the Ministry of Planning (2017-2018) and legal adviser to the Ministry of Planning (2012-2017). He is also a doctoral candidate in public law at the University of Coimbra.

Possession

With the presence of the president of the Republic Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the vice-president, Geraldo Alckmin, the economist and university professor Aloizio Mercadante takes office on Monday (6) as president of the BNDES. The inauguration is scheduled for 10 am at the BNDES headquarters, in downtown Rio de Janeiro.