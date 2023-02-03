Moraes grants provisional freedom to former PM-DF commander

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Alexandre de Moraes, today (3) granted provisional freedom to Colonel Fábio Augusto Vieira, former Commander General of the Military Police of the Federal District (PM-DF).

He was arrested on January 10 by order of Moraes, at the request of the Federal Police (PF), who pointed out the connivance and omission of local authorities during the coup acts on January 8, which resulted in the depredation of public buildings in the Square of the Three Powers.

In his decision, Moraes considered the report by the former Federal District Public Security intervenor, Ricardo Cappelli, which indicates “in principle” that Vieira would not have been directly responsible for the failure of the security actions that resulted in the criminal acts. “In addition to pointing out that the investigated person was present in the operation, he was injured in the direct fight against the demonstrators and did not have his requests for reinforcements met”, says the minister.

“Therefore, […] the procedural scenario that justified the preventive detention of the investigated person no longer exists at the present time, and it is possible to grant him provisional release”, completed the minister.

Also according to Alexandre de Moraes, Cappelli’s report reinforces the former commander’s allegations, in testimony to the Federal Police, that until December 12, 2022, the members of the camp in front of the Army Headquarters had been carrying out demonstrations peaceful. On that occasion, however, there was an attempt to invade the PF headquarters building and other criminal acts, such as the depredation of the 5th Police Station and fires against vehicles and buses.

After these acts, Vieira stated that, twice, the PM-DF tried to demobilize the camp, with the participation of about 500 military police, “but they were unsuccessful at the request of the Army itself”.

As a precautionary measure, Moraes determined that the former commander is prohibited from leaving the Federal District without prior communication to the STF, under penalty of new preventive detention.