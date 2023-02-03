Custody hearing maintains Daniel Silveira’s arrest

Former federal deputy Daniel Silveira went through a custody hearing last night (2), when his arrest was maintained. “The minutes are in the confidential process and will not be disclosed”, informed the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

He was arrested yesterday morning for breaking house arrest rules. The arrest took place at Silveira’s house, in Petrópolis, in the mountainous region of the state of Rio de Janeiro.

The arrest order was given by the STF minister, Alexandre de Moraes, after the former deputy damaged the electronic ankle bracelet he is obliged to wear, and made new attacks against the Supreme Court and the Brazilian electoral system, in videos released on the internet and in speech in the Chamber of Deputies. In the decision, Moraes declared that Silveira’s conduct “reveals his complete contempt for the Judiciary”.

money and guns

Federal Police agents also carried out a search and seizure warrant at the former deputy’s residence to collect weapons, ammunition, cash, computers, cell phones and other electronic devices or relevant materials.

The former parliamentarian’s passport was also seized and cancelled, and the court also ordered the suspension of his registration of weapons and firearms.