Ibama: Group will monitor fraud in forest control systems

The Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama) created a specialized group to monitor fraud against the forestry control system. The ordinance was published in the Official Diary of the Union today (26).

According to the text of the ordinance, it will be up to the specialized group to “detect, qualify and scale the magnitude of frauds to forest control systems; search for denied data of interest in fraud investigations; identify, fine, suspend and adopt the appropriate administrative measures to the detriment of enterprises involved in fraud; and carry out environmental inspection and intelligence actions integrated with other institutions involved with the repression of environmental crimes on the subject”.

It will be composed of federal environmental agents and intelligence agents. The ordinance details requirements for choosing these professionals, as well as “essential characteristics” of these servers.

Courses are planned to prepare for the service. Participation in the group will not increase remuneration, and will be considered “relevant public service”. The ordinance will go into effect on February 1.