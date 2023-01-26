BrazilBrazil

Ibama: Group will monitor fraud in forest control systems

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 52 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama) created a specialized group to monitor fraud against the forestry control system. The ordinance was published in the Official Diary of the Union today (26).

According to the text of the ordinance, it will be up to the specialized group to “detect, qualify and scale the magnitude of frauds to forest control systems; search for denied data of interest in fraud investigations; identify, fine, suspend and adopt the appropriate administrative measures to the detriment of enterprises involved in fraud; and carry out environmental inspection and intelligence actions integrated with other institutions involved with the repression of environmental crimes on the subject”.

It will be composed of federal environmental agents and intelligence agents. The ordinance details requirements for choosing these professionals, as well as “essential characteristics” of these servers.

Courses are planned to prepare for the service. Participation in the group will not increase remuneration, and will be considered “relevant public service”. The ordinance will go into effect on February 1.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 52 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Intervenor postpones report and will analyze scenes filmed by the STF

3 mins ago

Russia: Delivery of tanks directly involves US and Europe in war

1 hour ago

Operation End of the World fights drug money laundering

2 hours ago

Caixa pays Bolsa Família to end-7 NIS beneficiaries

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.