Russia: Delivery of tanks directly involves US and Europe in war

Russia said today (26) that it saw the promise to deliver Western tanks to Ukraine as proof of the direct and growing involvement of the United States and Europe in the conflict.

The Kremlin reacted for the first time to announcements made by the United States and Germany on Wednesday that they would arm Ukraine with dozens of main battle tanks.

“There are constant statements from European capitals and Washington that sending various weapons systems to Ukraine, including tanks, in no way means the involvement of these countries or the alliance in hostilities in Ukraine,” said the spokesman of the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov, to reporters.

“We categorically disagree with this and in Moscow everything the alliance and the capitals I mentioned are doing is seen as direct involvement in the conflict. We see this growing.”

US President Joe Biden said the tanks posed “no offensive threat” to Russia and that they were needed to help Ukrainians “improve their ability to maneuver in open terrain”.

Ukraine has been seeking hundreds of modern tanks to form what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called a “freedom fist” that could give its troops the firepower to break through Russian defensive lines and reclaim occupied territory in the south and east. in the East of the country. Until now, both Ukraine and Russia have mainly relied on Soviet-era T-72 tanks.

Russia, which started the war by invading Ukraine on Feb. 24 last year, has portrayed the conflict as a confrontation with the Western military alliance North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

“The course of the special military operation in Ukraine shows that the US and NATO intend to continue making efforts to drag out this military conflict and have become its participants,” said Nikolai Patrushev, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Thursday. and secretary of its Security Council, according to the Interfax news agency.

The agency stated that he said that “even with the end of the ‘hot phase’ of the conflict in Ukraine, the Anglo-Saxon world will not stop the proxy war against Russia and its allies”.

