Operation End of the World fights drug money laundering

At least ten people were arrested in the early hours of today (26), as part of Operation End of the World, launched by the Federal Police (PF) and the Specialized Action Group to Combat Organized Crime of the Public Ministry of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Gaeco/MPRJ). The objective is to combat money laundering arising from drug and arms trafficking in Rio de Janeiro.

The arrests took place in Rio de Janeiro (4), Santa Catarina (4) and São Paulo (2), where around 100 federal police officers are serving 18 preventive arrest warrants and 31 search and seizure warrants.

In addition to the warrants, the operation was responsible for the seizure of 15 properties, 19 cars and two boats, in the municipalities of Mangaratiba and Angra dos Reis, in the state of Rio de Janeiro; in Balneário Camboriú (SC); and in Foz do Iguaçu (PA). More than 32 bank accounts were also blocked. According to the PF, in total, the attachment of the assets added up to more than R$ 22 million.

criminals

The investigations target three criminal groups that would have moved more than R$ 100 million in the last three years. According to the PF, the investigation began in May 2020, with the purpose of combating drug trafficking and money laundering by a criminal organization in Rio de Janeiro.

“During the investigative acts, three groups from the same criminal faction were identified, which sought to give a licit appearance to money obtained through illegal activities”, detailed the PF, in a note.

One of them was led by two brothers, in charge of taking weapons and drugs to communities in Rio. The profit obtained by this first group was invested, with the help of a couple of brokers, in high-end properties in the municipality of Balneário Camboriú in Santa Catarina.

“Among those denounced are the mother, wives and sisters of the leaders of the criminal organization, who enjoyed a life of luxury in the municipality and moved exorbitant amounts in their bank accounts”, informed the PF.

The second group was responsible for inserting drugs in Rio de Janeiro and Belo Horizonte. According to investigators, this group used profits from drug trafficking to purchase luxury cars and high-income condominiums.

Some of the properties acquired are located in Angra dos Reis, Mangaratiba and Recreio dos Bandeirantes – all have already been seized by court order.

A note from the Public Prosecutor’s Office, which has been investigating the case since 2019, highlights the group’s trafficking actions: “The investigation found that one of the unloading points for drugs and illegal weapons was the Supply Center of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Ceasa), used by traffickers due to its proximity to the Acari Community”.

“The third criminal group, also active in drug trafficking, made use of non-existent or existing companies, but with low profitable activity, to hide the origin of the money obtained”, detailed the PF.

The operation stems from warrants issued by the 1st Criminal Court Specialized in Criminal Organization of the TJRJ. So far, 15 properties have been seized; 19 cars and two boats, and more than R$ 22 million were blocked in 30 bank accounts.

Feathers

Among the crimes charged by Gaeco/MPRJ to the defendants are criminal association and association for drug trafficking, criminal organization and money laundering, whose combined penalties can reach 24 years in prison.

*Collaborated with reporter Cristina Indio do Brazil, from Agência Brazil in Rio de Janeiro