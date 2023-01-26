Caixa pays Bolsa Família to end-7 NIS beneficiaries

Caixa Econômica Federal pays (26) the installment of Bolsa Família to beneficiaries with Social Registration Number (NIS) at the end of 7. The minimum amount corresponds to R$ 600.

According to the Ministry of Development and Social Assistance, this month the federal government’s income transfer program will reach 21.9 million families, with an expenditure of R$ 13.38 billion. The average amount received per family is equivalent to R$ 614.21.

As of this month, the social program returns to Bolsa Família. The minimum amount of BRL 600 was guaranteed after the approval of the Constitutional Amendment of the Transition, which allowed the spending of up to BRL 145 billion outside the spending ceiling this year, of which BRL 70 billion is destined to fund the benefit.

In a publication on social media, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva wrote that maintaining the minimum installment follows the commitment established between the new government and the National Congress. “We will start paying R$ 600 to beneficiary families. Commitment signed during the campaign and which we achieved thanks to PEC [Proposta de Emenda Constitucional] that we approved still in the transition, since the amount had not been foreseen in the budget by the previous government”, posted the president on the last 16th.

The payment of the additional R$ 150 for families with children up to six years old has not yet started. Two weeks ago, the Minister of Development and Social Assistance, Wellington Dias, stated that the extra amount will only start to be paid in March, after the government combs through the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadÚnico), to eliminate fraud.

In the traditional Bolsa Família model, payment takes place in the last 10 business days of each month. The beneficiary will be able to consult information about payment dates, the amount of the benefit and the composition of the installments in the Caixa Tem application, used to monitor the bank’s digital savings accounts.



Bolsa Família Calendar for January 2023, by the Ministry of Social Development and Fight against Hunger

Gas Allowance

This month there will be no payment of Gas Aid, which benefits families registered in CadÚnico. As the benefit is only paid every two months, the payment will return in February.

You can only receive the Gas Allowance if you are included in the CadÚnico and have at least one family member who receives the Continued Provision Benefit (BPC). The law that created the program defined that the woman responsible for the family preference, as well as women victims of violence esthetics.