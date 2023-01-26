“We just have to have the opportunity”, says trans chief of indigenous village





When she was 29, Majur Harachell Traytowu was focused on moving forward with her transition to female gender and starting hormone treatment that could change her body into the shape she dreamed of. But a sudden illness of her father, the chief of the Bororo village Apido Paru, caused another change to come first in her life: leadership.

“I never had this idea, this desire to lead the community. But I always had to follow this movement with my mother to look for things [fora da aldeia]. So, I was already prepared”, says Majur, 30 years old, in an interview for Brazil Agency, at Trans Visibility Week. Among the brothers, she ended up being chosen to succeed the father.

“They thought it was easier for me to deal with the whites and also to organize the community and look for things in the village. That’s why they chose me.”

Majur became known, in 2021, as the first transgender woman to lead an indigenous village. “We did a brief study, and it seems that there is a ‘cacica’ [feminino de cacique]. So, they are treating me more like ‘cacica'”, says she, who prefers to be called.

The challenge of leading more than 100 people from the Apido Paru community, in Rondonópolis, in Mato Grosso, it was already hampered by the most lethal year of the covid-19 pandemic and it got even bigger when she managed to start hormonal medication for the gender transition.

“I felt a lot of stress and, for me, every little thing in my life was a reason for fighting and arguing. So, it was very heavy, right in the first three months of hormone use. I was so stressed because I had to deal with the community and with the reaction of the medicine in my own body. But now I’m calm”, says Majur.

respected

One difficulty she says she has not faced was transphobia within the community. “Nobody ever asked me [como líder]. They never said anything. I never had this problem”, she says, who considers that respect for trans people is a reality in the Bororo people, but it is not a constant among all indigenous peoples. gays, lesbians and trans women. I speak of how I am treated by my people.”

The Apido Paru village is part of a set of other villages in the Bororo Indigenous Land, each with its chief. “The reserve has a central chief, who is the chief of this gigantic village. And each village has its chief. He is not above me. Everyone has his post. He has his, and I have mine. So, when he needs something, he calls me, sends me a message, lets me know. We talk a lot”, she says. “Among them, I was also always respected.”

Outside the village, there were situations of discrimination and mockery. “Once, I was on the street, and two ladies spoke to me: ‘Wow, I didn’t know there were ‘indigenous gay‘, ‘faggot indian’. But I’m a very calm person and I emphasize a lot of things”.

Challenges

As an indigenous and LGBTQIA+, she remembers that there was a climate of fear between the two minorities with the beginning of Jair Bolsonaro’s government as the Presidency of the Republic. “Here in the region, many people were frightened by the things he said he was going to do”, says Majur, who, on the other hand, received messages of support on his social networks. “It was a very difficult moment, in which we had to fight, resist, persist here in the village in the face of this government. It was tense, but we are here resisting.”

As a leader, Majur had to seek outside help to receive donations of medication and other essential items.

“The greatest difficulty [do período de liderança] it was the government. Many things for indigenous communities have been cut or reduced. The most important thing was the medication”, she says, referring mainly to sending painkillers and medicines to control hypertension. “We articulated a lot so as not to miss. We ran after donations. Some we got by donation, but others had to be bought with a doctor’s prescription”, she recalls.

The management of the trans indigenous woman in the Bororo village is about to complete two years, and leaving the post is not yet in Majur’s plans, because she considers that her presence close to her parents and ahead of village affairs is still very important. In addition, she says that she helps to raise her nephews and has even been called mother by some of them. “I felt like supermom.”

Family protection, she says, means postponing other dreams, such as leaving the village to study nursing and advancing in the gender reassignment process. “I want to do my body first. I’m taking hormone treatment, and, in time, who knows, surgery will come. I want to take a nursing course, to be able to work in health and help more people. And, who knows, be able to start a family. Having a family, me, my husband, and so on”, she says. “For now, I’m enjoying myself, but I also have these doubts. Will I be happy one day, be married, have children?”

The lesson that leadership leaves her is the importance of looking at the other, she summarizes. “It taught me to be a humble person, a leader, and also a person who looks out for the people who need it most, to welcome and embrace everyone. Sometimes I forget to take care of myself to make people happy and happy.”

As for society, she hopes that her period leading the village will show that trans people should have the chance to lead: “We just have to have the opportunity to show our work. If we don’t have the opportunity, we will always be in this position of forgetfulness and doubts about ourselves. They will think that we are not capable and that we cannot.”