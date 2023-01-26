Proposal for the creation of the National Guard is ready, says minister

The federal government should present, in the coming days, the proposal for the creation of a permanent National Guard and public security to protect the federal public buildings in Brasília and to act in special operations in indigenous lands, border areas, conservation units and support for state security.

This information was provided by the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, in an exclusive interview with media outlets Brazil Communication Company (EBC), on the night of this Wednesday (25), in Brasília. He said that the proposal to create the new federal corporation was a request from President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva himself, and should replace the National Security Force, created in 2004, in Lula’s first term.

“Him [presidente] thinks that the National Force, as something temporary, does not play its proper role. He asked for the wording himself. We edited it, it’s ready. It will be an institution dedicated to the security of civic areas, but it will be able to act in border areas, indigenous territories and conservation units.

It will be similar to the National Force, but with its own command, with culture, in short,” he said.

The minister ruled out any idea of ​​federalizing Public Security in the Federal District, which will remain under the command of the local government. However, the defense of areas under Union jurisdiction – such as the Esplanada dos Ministérios, Praça dos Três Poderes and official residences, among other sensitive points in the capital – would become the responsibility of the National Guard.

The idea is for it to be a civil corporation, but of an ostensive nature, with entry through a separate competition. Currently, the contingent of the National Force is recruited episodically from agents who work in different police forces in the country.

“Is there going to be, at some point, an extremist governor in the Federal District. So, would the security of Congress, the Supreme Court, the Planalto Palace be subjected to the problems of local politics? president Lula wants to correct it”, he argued.

Other measures

In addition to the creation of the National Guard, which is at the heart of the proposals of the so-called Democracy Package, the federal government must suggest legal changes to criminalize conduct on the internet that constitutes the practice of an attack against the Democratic State of Law.

“Nobody can install a kiosk in a shopping center and teach how to make a bomb. Why can they do it on the internet? So, terrorism and crimes against the democratic rule of law cannot be mobilized on the internet”, stated the Minister of Justice.

Another measure is the increase in the penalty for those who organize and finance coup and anti-democratic acts, such as those that took place in Brasília on January 8th.

Intervention report

Flávio Dino also advanced some conclusions of the final report of the federal intervention in the Public Security of the Federal District (DF). The document will still be detailed to the minister by the intervenor, Ricardo Cappelli, and then presented to the heads of the Three Powers.

“We have some results that show that there were very serious omissions, in the planning and execution of the public security system by the Federal District, and this is what will be presented to society, so that, at the right moment, the Judiciary can define the appropriate punishments those who failed, made mistakes or committed crimes,” he said.

The federal intervention in the Federal District will last until the 31st and, as of February, the district government will once again manage public security in the city. This Wednesday afternoon (25), the acting governor of the DF, Celina Leão, presented the delegate Sandro Avelar as the future Secretary of Public Security of the country’s capital