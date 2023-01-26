Study finds ten new legume species

A team made up of Brazilian and foreign researchers discovered ten new species of leguminous plants native to the Neotropical region, which ranges from Central America to the southern region of Brazil, many with strong indications of threat of extinction. “We have several species native to the Brazilian Amazon, the Cerrado, Bolivia, Colombia, for example,” he told Brazil Agency the doctoral student of the National School of Tropical Botany of the Botanical Garden of Rio de Janeiro Alexandre Gibau de Lima, one of the authors of the studies.

Previous assessments by researchers on the conservation status of such species indicate that most of them are threatened with extinction. According to Lima, previous studies on their conservation, based on criteria from the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), show that many are in some category of threat of extinction. “Many of these species occur in areas outside conservation units, in areas that are small fragments around large plantations, in areas that have been urbanized”, explained Lima. The IUCN is an institution that takes care of the conservation of species.

The study of systematic plant taxonomy does not propose conservation measures, but it is the basis for this, that is, it brings a whole set of data that is essential for decision-making for conservation. Lima said that, without this work, conservation cannot be carried out, because, to conserve a species, you need to know first. “It is not possible to establish measures, actions, without knowing it first.”

One of the new legume discoveries is the Barbatimão-do-rio-doce (Stryphnodendron flavotomentosum), a tree that can reach 20 meters in height and, until today, has only been found in the Atlantic Forest, in the region of the Rio Doce basin, in Espírito Santo. The gender Stryphnodendron is best known for the medicinal plant barbatimão (Stryphnodendron adstringens), species native to the Cerrado. Leguminous trees produce fruits and grains, such as pods, for example.



Another case that draws attention is the Stryphnodendron velutinum, tree species up to 5 meters high, endemic to a small area of ​​cerradão (Cerrado forest formation), located in the northwest of Minas Gerais. The species occurs outside conservation units in the midst of a landscape heavily impacted by human action. “We analyzed a large number of specimens deposited in herbaria, including the one in the Rio Botanical Garden, and we carried out expeditions in search of barbatimão species. This allowed us to get to know them better, in addition to describing new species for science,” said the researcher.

The research described two new genres for science, named Naiadendron and gwilymia. The name Naiadendron it is the junction of naiads (nymphs of fresh waters, rivers and lakes in Greek mythology) and dendron (tree, in Greek), that is, the tree of the naiads. The name was chosen as a way to honor the Amazon Forest and the German botanist Carl Friedrich Philipp von Martius, who symbolically represented the Brazilian Amazon in his works, with the figure of the naiads.



Already the name gwilymia is a tribute to botanist Gwilym Peter Lewis, researcher at the Royal Gardens of Kew, in the United Kingdom, for his great contribution to studies on legumes, whose species vary from small shrubs to giant trees over 40 meters high.

The new species were described and published in the journals Systematic Botany and phytotax. The new genres were published in the magazine PhytoKeysin the special edition of Advances in Legume Systematicscoordinated by the international community of legume specialists to promote the most recent and significant advances in the evolutionary and taxonomic knowledge of this plant family.

The findings were also reported in publications by a group of biotechnologists from several countries, specialists in the systematics and evolution of plants, mainly legumes. Brazil participates in this international community with very good specialists in the evolution of legumes, stated Lima. “It has a very expressive contribution”.

“We studied the DNA of these plants to try to understand the kinship relationships between them and a bit of the evolutionary history of these species in the Neotropics. We provide this data to the public for decision-making on conservation,” said Lima. From the point of view of conservation, the next step is to link scientific work with conservation centers to propose conservation measures for the species. He also highlighted that the study is not only essential for the conservation of leguminous species, but is also important for biotechnology studies.

According to Lima, this means that the exploitation of a plant, whether as medicine or wood, requires knowledge. Lima mentioned, in particular, barbatimão, a plant that is very characteristic of the Brazilian Cerrado, which has astringent properties, of which there are records since the 18th century. Barbatimão has great biotechnological potential. “Other species of the same genus as barbatimão are little known, but they could also have biotechnological potential, be it medicinal, for the wood industry or anything else.”

The researcher observed, however, that, for this, knowledge of taxonomy and botany is needed, so that the leguminous plant can be explored in other areas, whether in pharmacy, in the wood industry, or as an ornamental plant. The base of botany is needed, so that they can proceed. “First, you need to know what you’re working with,” he said.

In addition to the Rio de Janeiro Botanical Garden, the study group includes researchers from the University of São Paulo, the Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation (Embrapa), the federal universities of Ouro Preto, Santa Catarina and São Carlos, the State University of Feira de Santana and the universities of Gothenburg, Sweden, and Zurich, Switzerland.