BrazilBrazil

STF fines Telegram BRL 1.2 million for failing to comply with account blocking

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court Alexandre de Moraes fined Telegram today (25) by BRL 1.2 million for non-compliance with a court decision. The measure was taken after the application did not block the account of elected federal deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG).

Moraes said that the company cannot fail to comply with court decisions in Brazilian territory.

“Like any private entity that carries out its economic activity in the national territory, the Telegram social network must effectively respect and comply with direct commands issued by the Judiciary regarding facts that occurred or with their perennial effects within the national territory; it being up to him, if he deems it necessary, to demonstrate his non-conformity through the resources allowed by Brazilian legislation”, he said.

In the decision, the minister said that the blocking of the parliamentarian’s account is not censorship and is authorized by the legislation in cases of distortion of the free exercise of freedom of expression.

“The blocking of social network accounts determined in these records is based on the need to stop the continuity of the dissemination of criminal manifestations, which, in particular, materialize the criminal offenses found in this investigation and, which continue to have their illicit effects within the territory national level, including the use of subterfuges allowed by the social network Telegram”, he concluded.

In a letter sent to ministers before the decision, Telegram asked for the blocking of Nikolas’s profile to be reconsidered and alleged lack of grounds.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

On the anniversary of São Paulo, artists show the role of indigenous people

45 mins ago

CNC estimates that carnival moves BRL 8.1 billion across the country

1 hour ago

STF maintains arrest of Dr. Jairinho

2 hours ago

Activists gather at the March of the World Social Forum in Porto Alegre

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.