STF fines Telegram BRL 1.2 million for failing to comply with account blocking

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court Alexandre de Moraes fined Telegram today (25) by BRL 1.2 million for non-compliance with a court decision. The measure was taken after the application did not block the account of elected federal deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG).

Moraes said that the company cannot fail to comply with court decisions in Brazilian territory.

“Like any private entity that carries out its economic activity in the national territory, the Telegram social network must effectively respect and comply with direct commands issued by the Judiciary regarding facts that occurred or with their perennial effects within the national territory; it being up to him, if he deems it necessary, to demonstrate his non-conformity through the resources allowed by Brazilian legislation”, he said.

In the decision, the minister said that the blocking of the parliamentarian’s account is not censorship and is authorized by the legislation in cases of distortion of the free exercise of freedom of expression.

“The blocking of social network accounts determined in these records is based on the need to stop the continuity of the dissemination of criminal manifestations, which, in particular, materialize the criminal offenses found in this investigation and, which continue to have their illicit effects within the territory national level, including the use of subterfuges allowed by the social network Telegram”, he concluded.

In a letter sent to ministers before the decision, Telegram asked for the blocking of Nikolas’s profile to be reconsidered and alleged lack of grounds.