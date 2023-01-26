STF maintains arrest of Dr. Jairinho

Minister Gilmar Mendes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), decided today (25) to maintain the arrest of former councilor Jairo de Souza Santos Junior, Dr. Jairinho, arrested since 2021 for suspected participation in the death of the boy Henry Borel.

The decision was prompted by a habeas corpus filed by the defense of the former councilor. Lawyers argued that Dr. Jairinho should have the same benefit granted to Monique Medeiros, the boy’s mother, who responds freely to the process by decision of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ).

By denying the habeas corpusMendes understood that two situations are legally distinct.

“The requests for extension made by co-defendants find support in the isonomic legal treatment that must be given to all the accused who are part of the same legal-procedural relationship”, decided the minister.

Earlier, Monique Medeiros was removed from her duties at the Municipal Education Secretariat of Rio, where she is a civil servant. After gaining freedom, Monique returned to work at the agency in an administrative role, in the warehouse, with gross remuneration of R$ 3,100, in December 2022.

Others habeas corpus denied

In September 2022, the former president of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), Minister João Otávio de Noronha, denied the request of Jairinho’s defense, so that he would benefit from the extension of the measure given to Monique and have his preventive detention.

The request was made shortly after Monique Medeiros’ arrest was revoked on August 26. Minister Noronha understood that Monique suffered embarrassment throughout the process.

On January 16 of this year, it was the turn of the Justice of Rio to deny yet another request for habeas corpus of the former councillor.

Jairo de Souza Santos Junior, Dr. Jairinho, has been in prison since March 8, 2021, accused of the death of the boy Henry Borel, at the time 4 years old. Henry’s mother, Monique Medeiros de Almeida, who was Jairinho’s partner, is also responsible for the crime of murder.

The autopsy report from the Instituto Médico-Legal (IML) says that the boy died as a result of internal bleeding due to hepatic laceration caused by blunt action. The tests showed 23 lesions on the child’s body.