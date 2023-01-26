Bitcoin pharaoh transferred to federal prison

The Federal Police carried out today (25) the transfer of the former waiter and president of GAS Consultoria e Tecnologia, Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, to the Federal Penitentiary of Catanduvas, in Paraná. The transfer was in response to a decision by Judge Marcello Rubioli, of the 1st Specialized Court of Criminal Organizations in the Judicial District of the Capital.

The transfer relied on a strong police apparatus and had the participation of the Federal Police’s Operational Aviation Coordination and agents from the Drug Enforcement Office of the PF Superintendence in Rio de Janeiro.

Santos, known as the “Pharaoh of Bitcoins”, left shortly before 8 am, the Bangu1 Prison, in the Penitentiary Complex of Gericinó. Before heading to Paraná, the prisoner was taken to the Instituto Médico-Legal Afrânio Peixoto, in the port area of ​​Rio, where he underwent a medical examination.

The court’s decision responds to a request from the Special Action Group to Combat Organized Crime of the State Public Prosecutor’s Office (Gaeco), after an operation in December 2022 found that the prisoner received unregistered visits and the suspicion of receiving cell phones in prisons in which he was imprisoned in Rio de Janeiro.

Operation KRYPTOS, which led to the arrest of Santos, was launched by the PF Superintendence in Rio de Janeiro in August 2021 and was responsible for one of the largest seizures of cryptocurrencies and sums, in kind, by the Federal Police. There were around BRL 150 million in crypto assets and around BRL 14 million in cash, in addition to dozens of vehicles, watches and jewelry.

The transfer of Santos was supported by the State Department of Penitentiary Administration of Rio de Janeiro (Seap) and the National Penitentiary Department (Depen), through the Federal Penitentiary in Catanduvas.