Mega-Sena accumulates and the next contest must pay R$ 75 million

The Mega-Sena contest 2,558, held this Wednesday (25) at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo, had no winners of the six scores. The numbers drawn were: 02 – 10 – 18 – 25 – 34 – 44.

The next contest (2,559), on Saturday (29), should pay a prize of R$ 75 million.

The quina had 181 winners and each one will receive R$ 28,883.07. The 11,265 players on the court will receive an individual prize of R$662.96.

Bets can be placed until 7 pm (Brasília time) on the day of the draw, at any lottery shop in the country or online, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website.

A single bet, with six tens, costs R$ 4.50.

The draw takes place at 8 pm, at Espaço Loterias Caixa, at the Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

