Yanomami: PF will investigate crime of genocide, says minister

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, confirmed this Wednesday (25) the opening of an investigation at the Federal Police (PF) to investigate the crime of genocide against the Yanomami people, in Roraima, which has been experiencing a health crisis in recent years. years, with deaths due to malnutrition and the proliferation of diseases such as malaria.

“We have a law on genocide in Brazil, which is very old, sanctioned by Juscelino Kubitschek, in 1956. This law is still in force and provides for various types of genocide practices, which involve killing, but also violating physical and mental integrity, and actions and omissions that lead to the extermination of a certain ethnic group. With what I saw, with what society saw, I have no doubt that there was, unfortunately, not only negligence, but also a certain intentionality, which will be investigated by the Federal Police”, said the minister during an interview with the program The Voice of Brazilproduced by Brazil Communication Company (EBC) and aired by the National Radio Network.

According to the minister, the investigation will involve conduct by people who committed crimes directly in the region and also by those responsible for the “health and care abandonment” of the indigenous people.

The Yanomami Indigenous Land is the largest in the country in terms of territory and suffers from the invasion of miners. Indigenous people live in such a vulnerable situation that it has already resulted in the deaths of 570 children from malnutrition and preventable causes in recent years. Last Sunday (22), four PT federal deputies filed a criminal complaint with the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) against former president Jair Bolsonaro and former minister of Women, Family and Human Rights and elected senator Damares Alves ( Republicanos-DF) also on suspicion of the crime of genocide against the Yanomami peoples in Roraima. “Punishment prevents. The death of 500 children cannot go unpunished”, added the minister.

On Saturday (21), President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and ministers of State will visit Roraima to see the situation of the indigenous people up close. On the same day, the president established the National Coordination Committee to Combat Sanitary Lack of Assistance for Populations in Yanomami Territory. The objective of the group is to discuss the measures to be adopted and to help in inter-power and inter-federal articulation.



President Lula visits Yanomami community – TV Brazil

Disintrusion of indigenous land

One of the measures that will be adopted is the deintrusion of the indigenous land, an operation that aims to remove invaders from the areas. There are no official figures, but it is estimated that there is currently a population of around 30,000 non-indigenous people carrying out illegal activities in the unit.

“We have this determination from President Lula, to remove the intrusion. It will be done. Because indigenous lands are assets of the Union, with permanent possession by the indigenous people, and there can be no mining,” said Dino in an interview with vehicles from the EBC. According to him, the operation to remove the invaders is complex and requires multisectoral planning, including to encourage the people who will be removed to have an alternative for legal reintegration into the economy.

prospecting

Even during the interview in The Voice of Brazil, Dino defended changes in a federal law that, according to him, facilitates the illegal gold trade, unconstitutionally. A provision of Law 12,844/2013 releases Distributors of Bonds and Securities (DTVMs), institutions legally authorized to buy and sell gold in the country, from controlling the origin of the product, allowing all illegal gold from the Amazon to be disposed of with appearance of legality.

“This law, unfortunately, allows illegal gold, as if by magic, to be transformed into legal gold. It’s like a laundering. purchaser and seller. So, at this point, you can have gold from indigenous lands, from other countries, the result of robbery,” said the minister.

The norm is the subject of a Direct Action of Unconstitutionality (Adin) filed by the parties Rede Sustentabilidade and PSB, within the scope of the Federal Supreme Court (STF). Flávio Dino said he had already officiated at the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) to analyze the case and evaluate another action asking for the overthrow of the device. “That would be a way to decapitalize illegal mining in Brazil.”