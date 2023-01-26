Legislative Police asks for police reinforcement for senators’ inauguration

The Legislative Police asked for reinforcement of policing for the inauguration ceremony of the senators elected in the 2022 elections and for the opening session of the works, which will be held on the 1st and respectively.

In a confidential letter sent on the day to the intervenor appointed by the federal government, Ricardo Cappelli, the director of the Senate Police Secretariat, Alessandro Morales Martins, says that risks to the security of the events were detected.

“It should also be noted that in view of the national situation, this Police Department has identified as risk scenarios the invasion of unauthorized areas, hostage taking, the presence of an active shooter, the threat of an explosive and also sabotage in critical infrastructures”, informed the director.

According to Martins, the risks are related to coup acts by “Both ceremonies have political projection, a characteristic whose sensitivity has been increased due to the latest events linked to the invasion of the Three Powers in last. It should be noted that events of this magnitude are expected to be attended by various authorities, and in the case of the opening ceremony of legislative work, the heads of the Three Powers of the Republic are also expected to attend”, says the document.

(24), the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, extended the role of the National Force on the Esplanada dos Ministérios until . The measure was taken to guarantee the security of events in Congress and also in the Federal Supreme Court (STF), which will hold the first in-person session after the depredation of the plenary on the day .