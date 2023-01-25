Council approves names of Mercadante for president of BNDES

The Board of Directors of the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) unanimously approved today (25) the names of Aloizio Mercadante (president), Tereza Campello, Natalia Dias and Helena Tenorio to compose the institution’s board of directors. Those approved join the already appointed directors Alexandre Corrêa Abreu, José Luis Gordon, Nelson Barbosa and Luiz Navarro.

The new president, Aloizio Mercadante, holds a degree in economics from the University of São Paulo (1976), a master’s degree in economic science (1989) and a doctorate in economic theory (2010), from the State University of Campinas (Unicamp). Professor of economics at the Pontifical Catholic University of São Paulo (PUC-SP) and retired from Unicamp, Mercadante was a federal deputy for two terms (1991/1995 and 1999/2003). In 2002, he was elected Senator, having remained in office until 2011.

Mercadante was Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation (2011/2012), Education (2012/2014), Minister Chief of Staff (2014/2015), and once again holder of the Education portfolio (2015/2016). Upon taking over the bank, he leaves the presidency of the Perseu Abramo Foundation.

Tereza Campello is an economist, researcher at the Nupens Epidemiological Research Nucleus in Nutrition and Health at the University of São Paulo (USP) and professor at the Graduate Program in Public Health Policy at the Fiocruz School of Government. She is also a well-known doctor of public health from the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation, with a postdoctoral degree in food safety from the University of Nottingham, in the United Kingdom.

Between 2020 and 2022, Tereza held the Josué de Castro Chair in Healthy and Sustainable Food Systems at the Faculty of Public Health at USP. She was Minister of Social Development and Fight against Hunger between 2011 and May 2016. Between 2002 and 2011, she headed projects such as the National Plan for Climate Change.

Natália Dias has more than 25 years of experience in investment banking, working in financial institutions such as JP Morgan Chase, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, ING Bank and Banif Investment Banking. She also held the position of executive president of Standard Bank Brazil, positioning it as a reference bank for large multinationals doing business with Africa, having achieved a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25% in four years.

Natália has experience and deep knowledge of financial, banking and capital markets, finance and corporate governance. She is a diversity and inclusion activist, as well as an investor and mentor in social impact projects.

Helena Tenorio has been a career employee at the BNDES for 25 years and holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in economics from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) and an Executive MBA from COPPEAD-UFRJ. In addition, she studied Economic Development Thinking, at the Harvard Kennedy School, and Master in Digital Transformation, at the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio).

At BNDES, Helena worked in the capital market, export, planning, communication and institutional relationship segments.