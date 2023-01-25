PGR denounces five more accused of participating in coup acts

The Attorney General’s Office (PGR) sent today (25) to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) another complaint against investigated for participating in the coup acts of January 8. The new complaint involves five people who were involved in the acts of depredation in the Chamber of Deputies.

According to Deputy Attorney General Carlos Frederico Santos, head of the investigation group for the acts, the accused associated with other people, through social networks and messaging applications, to carry out acts against the democratic rule of law.

According to Santos, the investigation carried out by the Legislative Police of Congress showed that the invasion was organized in attack lines, with the division of tasks between the coup plotters and the use of axes and sticks, and rear lines to open fire extinguishers and make it difficult the actions of the police.

So far, the PGR has denounced 98 investigated to the Supreme Court, who already respond to criminal proceedings.