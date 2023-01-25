BrazilBrazil

PGR denounces five more accused of participating in coup acts

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 44 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The Attorney General’s Office (PGR) sent today (25) to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) another complaint against investigated for participating in the coup acts of January 8. The new complaint involves five people who were involved in the acts of depredation in the Chamber of Deputies.

According to Deputy Attorney General Carlos Frederico Santos, head of the investigation group for the acts, the accused associated with other people, through social networks and messaging applications, to carry out acts against the democratic rule of law.

According to Santos, the investigation carried out by the Legislative Police of Congress showed that the invasion was organized in attack lines, with the division of tasks between the coup plotters and the use of axes and sticks, and rear lines to open fire extinguishers and make it difficult the actions of the police.

So far, the PGR has denounced 98 investigated to the Supreme Court, who already respond to criminal proceedings.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 44 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Dollar drops to R$5.08 and reaches lowest level since November

20 mins ago

Fire hits Castro Alves Theater in Salvador

1 hour ago

Unreleased footage from security cameras shows invasion of the STF

2 hours ago

Omission of race in SUS hospitalizations drops, but still reaches 23.3%

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.