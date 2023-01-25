Fire hits Castro Alves Theater in Salvador

A fire broke out earlier this afternoon (25) at the Castro Alves Theater in Salvador. According to the Fire Department, the flames were concentrated only on the ceiling of the space, which is the largest concert hall complex in Bahia. The smoke pockets could be seen from afar, due to the flammable material used in a work on the dome of the space.

Firefighters reported that the fire did not spread to other internal areas of the building, which houses several spaces: the Main Room, the Choir Room, Acoustic Shell, Foyer, Technical Center, Open Space, Suspension Garden and Café Teatro.

The team working in the theater was removed from the space as a security measure. There are no reports of injuries.

The Civil Defense of Salvador reported that, around 4 pm, the fires were already under control by the Fire Department, and the cleaning operation of the building began.

A preliminary inspection indicated that the fire started on the roof of the theater, where services are being carried out and flammable material, such as fibers and resins, is present. According to the Civil Defense, the anti-fire system installed in the lower part of the building was activated and helped to contain the spread of the fire. Upon initial inspection, it was not found that the structures were affected.

Recovery

After the fire that reached the upper part of the theater, the governor of Bahia, Jerônimo Rodrigues, determined that different state agencies should work together and ensured that the space would be recovered as soon as possible.

“I continue to closely monitor the performance of state forces, mainly the Fire Department. The TCA is a cultural heritage of our state and I determined that the Fire Department, Culture, Tourism and State Civil House departments, together with the direction of the equipment, work together and quickly to assess the damage caused by the fire and to recover the damaged structures as quickly as possible. In the fastest and safest way, the theater will be reopened to continue strengthening our cultural agenda”, said Jerônimo Rodrigues.

fire in 1958

The Castro Alves Theater was hit by a fire in 1958, a few days before its inauguration. Due to the fire, the theater was closed for almost nine years, and was only officially opened in March 1967. In 1989, Castro Alves underwent a major renovation and was reopened in 1993.