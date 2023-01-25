Unreleased footage from security cameras shows invasion of the STF

Unpublished images captured by security cameras and drones during the anti-democratic acts of January 8 show the action of coup plotters who invaded the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

The videos are in the hands of the Federal Police (PF) to help investigate the facts and identify the vandals.

They captured the moments that preceded the depredation of the Supreme Court and show the action of the Judiciary Police agents to try to contain the demonstrators, who tried to enter simultaneously through the front and side of the headquarters building.

It is also possible to see the retreat of the troops after the invasion and the moment of the resumption of the situation, which had the help of police officers from the Special Operations Battalion (BOPE) of the Military Police of the Federal District and the Tactical Operations Command (COT), a group elite of the PF.

Images made by Brazil Agency on the day of the attacks show the depredation of the Supreme Court building.

barriers

One of the videos that are part of the investigation shows that the police were unable to prevent scammers from reaching the Supreme Court. A protection barrier and an armored vehicle (caveirão) were used by the PM, but the scammers managed to break through the barrier and head towards the STF.

Upon arriving at the Supreme Court, the demonstrators were received with stun bombs, smoke grenades and rubber bullets. However, men from the Judiciary Police were also unable to contain the coup plotters and decided to retreat to try to protect other Court facilities, such as annexes 1 and 2, where the administrative sectors and ministers’ offices are located. The strategy was to prevent the scammers from accessing the basement of the building. At the site, eight scammers were arrested by STF teams.

Video taken by a camera installed in the clothes of one of the security guards during the action shows the vision of the agents. It is possible to hear the blank shots, the noise of the bombs with stun effect and the shouts of order from the coup leaders.

Other images show the theft of a replica of the Constitution and the toga of one of the ministers.

According to sources interviewed by the Brazil Agencythe preliminary investigation of the facts shows that the coup plotters had prior knowledge of the location of the STF facilities and used resistance tactics against the police, such as the use of fire hydrants and brigade members’ stretchers to break security cameras and not be identified, use of fire to soak the place to soften the effects of gas bombs, in addition to the use of gas masks, slingshots and Brazilian flags against shots from rubber bullets.

In addition, the same sources reported that the Military Police garrisons that were trying to fight the demonstrators were without adequate equipment, such as helmets and grenades, objects that were borrowed by the STF police. No court officer was injured.

breach of agreement

The same investigators point out that the release of the Esplanada dos Ministérios by the government of the Federal District was decisive for the invasion of the building. A document signed by the STF, PF, PRF, DMV and Chamber of Deputies provided for the closure of the avenue in the event of the presence of demonstrators on the spot.

Another factor evaluated was the lack of containment of the protests in Alameda dos Estados, located in front of the National Congress.

Shortly after the depredation, the STF began renovating the headquarters building, where the Court’s plenary is located. On February 1st, the reform should be finalized and the ministers will hold their first face-to-face session after the coup acts.

undemocratic acts

Since President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was elected in the second round, at the end of October, supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro have demonstrated their dissatisfaction with the result of the election and have called for a military coup in the country to overthrow the democratically elected government.

Demonstrations in recent months have included encampments in various general headquarters across the country and culminated in the invasion and depredation of the headquarters of the Planalto Palace, the Federal Supreme Court and the National Congress, in Brasília, on January 8.