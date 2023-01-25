Omission of race in SUS hospitalizations drops, but still reaches 23.3%

The omission of information about color/race of patients admitted to the Unified Health System (SUS) dropped from 35.4% in 2008 to 23.3% in 2021, shows a study released today (25) by the Fundação Oswaldo Cruz (Fiocruz).

Completing the color/race field in the Hospital Information System (SIH) of the Unified Health System (SUS) started in 2008 and is important due to its potential to point out inequalities related to access to health services.

The analysis was carried out by the Health System Performance Assessment Project (Proadess), an initiative linked to the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation’s Institute of Communication and Health Information (Icict/Fiocruz).

The South and Southeast regions were the ones with the lowest percentages of information omitted from the SIH: 12.3% and 19.3%, respectively, in 2021. In the North, Northeast and Midwest regions, the percentage was above the national average .

The study analyzed in more detail hospitalizations called Admissions for Sensitive Conditions to Primary Care (ACSC), a classification that includes 19 diagnostic groups for which adequate care provided at the primary care level can prevent hospitalization. According to the survey, 15.5% of hospitalizations without color/race information can be considered conditions sensitive to primary care.

Included in this group are infectious gastroenteritis and complications; anemia; nutritional deficiencies; ear, nose and throat infections; bacterial pneumonias; asthma; lung diseases; hypertension; angina; cardiac insufficiency; cerebrovascular diseases; diabetes mellitus; epilepsies; kidney and urinary tract infection; infection of the skin and subcutaneous tissue; inflammatory disease female pelvic organs; gastrointestinal ulcer; diseases related to prenatal care and childbirth. When only these hospitalizations are considered, the percentage of those who do not report color/race was 22.4% in 2021.

The study points out that, contrary to the household surveys by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), in which race/color are self-declared by the citizens themselves, in the Health Information Systems the record is made, in many situations, by health professionals. health care, without necessarily asking service users.