Real Madrid is a team in transition, says Ancelotti before derby

Real Madrid are going through a period of transition, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Wednesday, adding that a big part of his job this season has been managing his players’ expectations.

With Casemiro leaving for Manchester United and with midfield stars such as Luka Modric, 37, and Toni Kroos, 33, entering the final stages of their careers, Ancelotti has been changing his line-up from last season, in which Real won the Spanish league and the Champions League.

However, the Italian has a dilemma ahead of his Copa del Rey quarter-final clash with rivals Atletico Madrid on Thursday, with French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni still recovering from a leg injury. .

Either he brings in Modric and Kroos or sticks with Dani Ceballos and Eduardo Camavinga, who played in recent wins over Atlético de Bilbao and Villarreal, helping Real maintain their pursuit of leaders Barcelona in La Liga.

“We are going through a period of transition in our first team and everyone needs to understand that,” Ancelotti said at a press conference on Wednesday (25). “It’s understanding from the seniors and patience from the youngsters. Last season, that mentality was essential for us to keep a good atmosphere in the dressing room because everyone understood that it was the best thing for the team.”

In the other matches of the quarterfinals, Barcelona receives Real Sociedad and Sevilla plays against Osasuna this Wednesday (25), while Valencia and Athletic Bilbao face each other on Thursday (26).

