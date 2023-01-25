Victims of the tragedy in Brumadinho are remembered in the capital of São Paulo

The victims of the tragedy in Brumadinho (MG) were remembered today (25) during an event on Avenida Paulista, in the central region of the city of São Paulo, throughout the day. Around noon, the sound of a siren recalled the time when the rupture of the dam at the Córrego do Feijão Mine happened four years ago. At the time, the danger signs did not inform and Vale’s president, Fábio Schvartsman, admitted that the dam monitoring measures did not work.

Since 2020, the Camila and Luiz Taliberti Institute has promoted an Act in memory and tribute to the victims, considered one of the greatest environmental and labor tragedies in Brazil, the rupture of the dam in Brumadinho completes four years today (25). In the episode, 270 people died, most of them employees working in the structures of the Vale company. The bodies of three victims are still missing and are sought by the Fire Department.