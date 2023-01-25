Stefani and Matos win the comeback and go to the final of the Australian Open

After 40 years, a mixed pair of Brazilians will again dispute a title in a Grand Slam next Saturday (28), at 5:30 am (Brasília time). The authors of the feat are Luisa Stefani from Campinas and Rafael Matos from Rio Grande do Sul, who qualified this Wednesday (25th) for the final of the Australian Open, in Melbourne. The partnership outdid itself to beat the hosts Marc Polmans and Olivia Gadecki by 2 sets to 1 (partials of 4/6 6/4 11/9). The vacancy was defined after the Brazilians, losing by 9 to 8 in the tie breakmanaged to save one match point. Afterwards, he delivered an impeccable return and defined the game.

A return of respect from Luisa 😎 We’re going to get big in the final of the #AusOpen! 🎾 📽️ @ESPNBrazil pic.twitter.com/WdVgWwrCnE — Team Brazil (@timebrasil) January 25, 2023

“Tough game, with a lot of emotion. We had to fight at every point, try to find our way. Very happy to go through to the final, amazing atmosphere playing in the night session at Rod Laver Center Court. It’s very special. Now let’s go all out for the next one. “, highlighted Stefani, 25 years old.

The last time an all-Brazilian mixed duo advanced to the final was 1982, at Roland Garros (France), with Cássio Mota and Cláudia Moreno, who were runners-up. In 2016, the country lifted the mixed doubles cup at the Australian Open with the partnership of Bruno Soares from Minas Gerais with Russian Elena Vesnina.

Stefani and Matos are undefeated in Melbourne. They will decide on Saturday (28) the unprecedented title for the country against the Indians Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna. The opponents advanced to the final after defeating the American Desirae Krawczyk and the British Neal Skupski by 7/6 (7-5), 6/7 (5-7) and 10-6.

Olympic medalist at the Tokyo Games, Stefani comes packed after winning the WTA 500 doubles title in Adelaide on the last day of the 13th, the last tournament before the Australian Grand Slam. Current number 34 in the world, the woman from Campinas has already been in the top 10 of the WTA doubles ranking. Since she returned to the courts last September – after a year recovering from surgery on her right knee – the tennis player has won four of the seven tournaments she has played. Last year Stefani won the WTA 250 titles in Chennai (India), WTA 1000 in Guadalajara (Mexico) and WTA 125 in Montevideo (Uruguay). The Brazilian would also compete in the women’s doubles tournament in Melbourne, alongside Caty McNally (United States). However, McNally withdrew from the competition, a few minutes before the premiere, due to an injury.

Stefani and Matos Rafael (29th in the ATP men’s doubles) started the partnership this year, to defend the country in the United Cup – team competition, in Brisbane (Australia) – and added two victories. The gaucho even competed in the first round of the men’s doubles in the Australian Grand Slam alongside the Spaniard David Vega Hernández, but was eliminated after losing the debut to the Monegasque Hugo Nys and the Polish Jan Zielinski.