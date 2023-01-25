Court condemns three former delegates to pay compensation for torture

The Justice condemned the former delegates of São Paulo Aparecido Laertes Calandra, David dos Santos Araújo and Dirceu Gravina, accused of torture and deaths during the military dictatorship, to pay compensation of R$ 1 million, each, as collective moral damage . All three are retired. The sentence was given by Judge Diana Brunstein, 7th Federal Civil Court of São Paulo, who accepted the request of the Federal Public Ministry (MPF).

According to the judgment, given on the 18th, the amount of compensation must be reverted to the Diffuse Rights Fund, which aims to repair damage caused to the environment, to the consumer, to goods and rights of artistic, aesthetic, historical value. , tourism, landscape, for violating the economic order and other diffuse and collective interests.

In the sentence, the judge points out that the MPF’s request presents a detailed account of the historical context of the military dictatorship in Brazil and the ways in which the Operations and Information Detachment of the Internal Defense Operations Center (DOI-Codi) and the Police Civil and proves participation in acts of torture and murder, “as well as the serious violations of human rights allegedly committed by the individual co-defendants in relation to each of the aforementioned victims”.

Diana Brunstein also emphasizes the imprescriptibility of crimes against humanity, declaratory actions and reparation to public property.

Among the delegates’ victims are Vladimir Herzog, Manoel Fiel Filho, Hiroaku Torigoe, Carlos Nicolau Danielli, Joaquim Alencar de Seixas, Aluizio Palhano Pedreira Ferreira, Yoshitane Fijimori. According to the judge, the delegates used power illegally, which is why they should be held civilly liable.

There is still an appeal against the decision by both parties, since other MPF requests were not accepted by the Court.

The report of Brazil Agency was unable to contact the defense of the delegates.