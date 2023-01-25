China says peak of covid had 7 million cases and 4,000 deaths

Daily Covid-19 infections in China peaked at more than 7 million cases around Dec. 22, while deaths peaked at more than 4,000 per day on Jan. Disease Prevention in the country this Wednesday (25).

The numbers, published in the site from the centre, come after a top government scientist said at the weekend that 80% of China‘s 1.4 billion population has already been infected, making the possibility of a major Covid-19 rebound in the next two to three months remote. .

“By December 22, 2022, the number of infected people and the number of fever outpatient visits reached a peak,” the center said, with the number of new infections “surpassing 7 million per day and the number of outpatient visits of fever by 2.867 million”.

China has passed the peak phase of Covid-19 patients in fever clinics, emergency rooms and with critical conditions, a National Health Commission official said last week.

Nearly 60,000 people with the disease had died in hospital by Jan. 12, about a month after China abruptly dismantled its strict Covid-zero policy, according to government data.

Some experts, however, said that number likely greatly underestimates the full impact, as it excludes those who die at home, and because many doctors said they are discouraged from citing Covid as a cause of death.

