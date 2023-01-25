Twitter faces legal action in Germany over anti-Semitic content

A Jewish student group and an anti-hate speech association have filed a legal complaint against Twitter in a German court, they said on Wednesday, arguing that the company failed to remove anti-Semitic content.

The European Union of Jewish Students and HateAid criticized what they described as a lack of moderation regarding content that could incite hatred.

The complaint, filed with a Berlin court, concerns six publications that the groups said were anti-Semitic but which were not deleted, although they were denounced. In one case, the deletion of a post that denied the Holocaust was explicitly rejected, the groups said.

Holocaust denial is a crime in Germany.

In a statement, HateAid and the student group said they were trying to establish whether Twitter users have a legal right to enforce Twitter’s terms and conditions, such as not tolerating threats and hateful behavior.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

